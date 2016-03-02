Security Leftovers
Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.5.2 Distro Released with Kernel 4.4.52 LTS
Alpine Linux, the open-source security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on BusyBox and musl libc, has been updated earlier to version 3.5.2, the second point release to the stable 3.5 series.
Alpine Linux 3.5.2 comes one month after the release of Alpine Linux 3.5.1 and brings with it the recently released long-term supported Linux 4.4.52 kernel, as well as numerous up-to-date components, including PHP 7.0.16, lighttpd 1.4.45, Chromium 56.0.2924.76, PostgreSQL 9.6.2, nginx 1.10.3, ZoneMinder 1.30.2, and RackTables 0.20.12.
SSH Communications Security's Universal SSH Key Manager
Today's IAM solutions, warns enterprise cybersecurity expert SSH Communications Security, fail to address fully the requirements of trusted access. Organizations lack an efficient way to manage and govern trusted access credentials and have no visibility into the activities that occur within the secure channels that are created for trusted access operations.
Three Years after Heartbleed, How Vulnerable Are You?
Three years ago, the Heartbleed vulnerability in the OpenSSL cryptographic library sent the software industry and companies around the world into a panic. Software developers didn't know enough about the open source components used in their own products to understand whether their software was vulnerable — and customers using that software didn't know either.
Leftovers: Software
Node.js Coverage
GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
