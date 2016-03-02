Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of March 2017 11:35:03 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.5.2 Distro Released with Kernel 4.4.52 LTS

    Alpine Linux, the open-source security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on BusyBox and musl libc, has been updated earlier to version 3.5.2, the second point release to the stable 3.5 series.

    Alpine Linux 3.5.2 comes one month after the release of Alpine Linux 3.5.1 and brings with it the recently released long-term supported Linux 4.4.52 kernel, as well as numerous up-to-date components, including PHP 7.0.16, lighttpd 1.4.45, Chromium 56.0.2924.76, PostgreSQL 9.6.2, nginx 1.10.3, ZoneMinder 1.30.2, and RackTables 0.20.12.

  • SSH Communications Security's Universal SSH Key Manager

    Today's IAM solutions, warns enterprise cybersecurity expert SSH Communications Security, fail to address fully the requirements of trusted access. Organizations lack an efficient way to manage and govern trusted access credentials and have no visibility into the activities that occur within the secure channels that are created for trusted access operations.

  • Three Years after Heartbleed, How Vulnerable Are You? [Ed: Fools who cling on to hype, marketing and FUD from a Microsoft-connected firm even 3 years later]

    Three years ago, the Heartbleed vulnerability in the OpenSSL cryptographic library sent the software industry and companies around the world into a panic. Software developers didn't know enough about the open source components used in their own products to understand whether their software was vulnerable — and customers using that software didn't know either.

»

More in Tux Machines

Leftovers: Software

  • Smartphone App: G Translator Pro another Multi-language translator app released on Tizen Store
    Another new Multi-language support translator app is now available on Tizen store named ‘G Translator Pro’, added by Mobiteka group, and it uses the translator services provided by the Google Translate API. Read on to see which features we can use in this app.
  • 13 reasons not to use Chrome
  • Mozilla and BrowserStack Partner to Drive Mobile Testing on Real Devices
    At Mozilla a fundamental part of our beliefs is that all websites should work equally well across all browsers and all devices. The Internet should just work everywhere, flawlessly, with no questions asked. We’re therefore really happy that, as of this week, the BrowserStack team is launching a mobile test capability for Firefox browser products and a unique offering – one year of free testing on Firefox mobile browsers on BrowserStack’s Real Device Cloud. In addition, developers can test Firefox browsers on different desktop operating systems for free for 30 days. We know that today the majority of web content consumption and activity is on mobile. That’s what makes BrowserStack’s new Firefox test capability so important for web developers trying to build web compatible mobile sites. And helping developers be more successful with their sites is great for users too, and for Mozilla.

Node.js Coverage

  • Node.js: A project for casual contributors
    I sat down at the Open Source Leadership Summit to record a podcast with Mikeal Rogers, who heads the Node.js Foundation, a collaborative project under the Linux Foundation. He observed that one of the characteristics of Node.js and its community is that it's a "post-GitHub platform," meaning "the first release of Node.js and the first code written on Node.js were in a GitHub repository. That's the environment we live in, so we had to come up with some newer ways of managing the project that are unique to this newer and more modern open source."
  • Tune Up Your Code with the Crankshaft Compiler
    Safia Abdalla is an open source developer and a maintainer on a project called nteract, but her pet topic is compilers. And, in her talk at Node.js Interactive, Abdalla explained the inner workings of the V8 compiler and how it can optimize the code it gets fed. Although Abdalla specifically focused on what goes on in the V8 compiler, she noted that there are many similarities to other compilers.

GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat

  • Solving HPC Conflicts with Containers
    Countless stories, comics, and television shows have driven home two very unpleasant stereotypes: the angry, unhelpful system administrator who can’t wait to say “no!” to a user request, and the clueless, clumsy user always a keystroke away from taking down the entire infrastructure. There is a kernel of truth to them. While both resource providers and resource users may want the same end result — the successful completion of computational tasks — they have conflicting priorities when it comes to achieving it.
  • Kubernetes and the Microservices Hierarchy of Needs
    Devised by psychologist Albert Maslow, the Hierarchy of Needs is a psychological theory to explain human motivation, comprising of multitier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid. Maslow uses terms such as physiological, safety, belongingness and love, esteem, self-actualization, and self-transcendence to describe the stages that human motivation generally moves through. As human beings, first we need our basic needs satisfied, then the psychological ones, and only then we can think of self esteem and achieving our full potential:
  • Option Market: Red Hat Inc Risk Hits A Depressed Level
  • Is It Time to go for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)?

Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6