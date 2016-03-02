Kube 0.1.0
Release of Kube 0.1.0
It’s finally done! Kube 0.1.0 is out the door.
First off, this is a tech preview really and not meant for production use.
So what is Kube? (and who is Sink?)
Kube is further developed in coordination with Roundcube Next, to achieve a consistent user experience across the two interfaces and to ensure that we can collaborate while building the UX.
A roadmap has been available for some time for the first release here, but in the long run we of course want to go beyond a simple email application. The central aspects of the the problem space that we want to address is communication and collaboration as well as organization. I know this is till a bit fuzzy, but there is a lot of work to be done before we can specify this clearly.
KDE's Kube Mail/PIM Client Does Its First Tech Preview Release
Today marks the release of KDE's new Kube 0.1 project, the first tech preview (pre-production) release of this experimental Kontact based on Qt Quick and Akonadi-Next.
Kube is self-described by its GitHub repository as "a personal information and collaboration application currently in its early stages of development. It uses Sink for data access and synchronization, and leverages the KDE PIM codebase where possible."
