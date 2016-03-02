Leftovers: OSS and Sharing NASA Has Just Released Tons Of Free And Open Source Software, Here’s How To Get Them

Using open source APM software: InspectIT Thus, system failures and poor performance usually have a significant negative impact on a company's reputation and economic success. The discipline of APM (Application Performance Management) comes to the rescue by providing methodologies and tools to ensure a high quality of service. APM tools provide the means to monitor the health of software systems, detect and react on emerging performance anomalies, and allow for the diagnosis of the root causes of performance problems. A set of commercial APM tools (AppDynamics, DynaTrace, NewRelic, etc.) are available that are rich in their scope of functionality and maturity; however, in some cases commercial tools may not be suitable due to license costs, vendor lock-in, or other reasons that can negatively affect companies following an open source strategy.

Free Webinar on How To Develop a Winning Speaking Submission from Deb Nicholson and Women in Open Source Women in Open Source will kick off a webinar series that will discuss cultivating more diverse viewpoints and voices in open source, including both inspirational ideas and practical tips the community can immediately put into action. The first webinar, “From Abstract to Presentation: How To Develop a Winning Speaking Submission” will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

Storytelling in the 21st Century Some words for thought from this week’s video on nteract: “Open science isn’t truly open and open source isn’t truly open.” [...] I work as a technologist at a public library and my undergraduate degree is in philosophy. I like it when I hear technologists talking in these kinds of terms. It’s evidence of someone thinking at a very high level.

Peer-review activists push psychology journals towards open data An editor on the board of a journal published by the prestigious American Psychological Association (APA) has been asked to resign in a controversy over data sharing in peer review. Gert Storms — who says he won’t step down — is one of a few hundred scientists who have vowed that, from the start of this year, they will begin rejecting papers if authors won’t publicly share the underlying data, or explain why they can’t. The idea, called the Peer Reviewers’ Openness Initiative, was launched by psychologists hoping to increase transparency in a field beset by reports of fraud and dubious research practices. And the APA, which does not ask that data be made available to peer reviewers or shared openly online, seems set to become an early testing ground for the initiative’s influence. With Storms’ situation still unresolved, the society’s council of editors will discuss whether it should change its policies at a meeting in late March.

Security Leftovers Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.5.2 Distro Released with Kernel 4.4.52 LTS Alpine Linux, the open-source security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on BusyBox and musl libc, has been updated earlier to version 3.5.2, the second point release to the stable 3.5 series. Alpine Linux 3.5.2 comes one month after the release of Alpine Linux 3.5.1 and brings with it the recently released long-term supported Linux 4.4.52 kernel, as well as numerous up-to-date components, including PHP 7.0.16, lighttpd 1.4.45, Chromium 56.0.2924.76, PostgreSQL 9.6.2, nginx 1.10.3, ZoneMinder 1.30.2, and RackTables 0.20.12.

SSH Communications Security's Universal SSH Key Manager Today's IAM solutions, warns enterprise cybersecurity expert SSH Communications Security, fail to address fully the requirements of trusted access. Organizations lack an efficient way to manage and govern trusted access credentials and have no visibility into the activities that occur within the secure channels that are created for trusted access operations.

Three Years after Heartbleed, How Vulnerable Are You? [Ed: Fools who cling on to hype, marketing and FUD from a Microsoft-connected firm even 3 years later] Three years ago, the Heartbleed vulnerability in the OpenSSL cryptographic library sent the software industry and companies around the world into a panic. Software developers didn't know enough about the open source components used in their own products to understand whether their software was vulnerable — and customers using that software didn't know either.