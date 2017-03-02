Hardware and Linux
Snowden calls for AMD to open source
Whistle blowing spook Edward Snowden says that AMD could kick Intel to death if it open sources its PSP and firmware.
In an odd tweet, Snowden appeared to be jolly excited about the release of AMD’s new Ryzen desktop processor. But he said that the release of such a good product would be a good moment for AMD to open source their PSP & firmware.
“In the next cycles, many will discuss replacing Intel. This is a low-cost, low-risk opportunity for AMD to distinguish themselves from Intel on an on-going basis. It's a shame to miss it,” he wrote.
AMD Ryzen with Ubuntu – Here is what you have to do to fix constant crashes!
Of course, you can always download the kernel of your choice from the Mainline Kernel PPA, and use dpkg to install it yourself as well, rather than rely on their script.
How to Build a Linux Rig
When building a machine, you must take manufacturer into consideration if you’re building for Linux. If you want a Linux machine and don’t want to worry that your build won’t work, there are several vendors to choose from (one of which is Dell). If you want all your Steam games to work, the best choice of Linux to put on it (short of putting Steam OS on it) is Ubuntu Linux. In the following article, I’m going to walk you through how to pick parts for your Linux machine.
We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux.
