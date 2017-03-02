Whistle blowing spook Edward Snowden says that AMD could kick Intel to death if it open sources its PSP and firmware.

In an odd tweet, Snowden appeared to be jolly excited about the release of AMD’s new Ryzen desktop processor. But he said that the release of such a good product would be a good moment for AMD to open source their PSP & firmware.

“In the next cycles, many will discuss replacing Intel. This is a low-cost, low-risk opportunity for AMD to distinguish themselves from Intel on an on-going basis. It's a shame to miss it,” he wrote.