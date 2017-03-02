Language Selection

Hardware and Linux

Saturday 4th of March 2017
GNU
Linux
Hardware
  • Snowden calls for AMD to open source

    Whistle blowing spook Edward Snowden says that AMD could kick Intel to death if it open sources its PSP and firmware.

    In an odd tweet, Snowden appeared to be jolly excited about the release of AMD’s new Ryzen desktop processor. But he said that the release of such a good product would be a good moment for AMD to open source their PSP & firmware.

    “In the next cycles, many will discuss replacing Intel. This is a low-cost, low-risk opportunity for AMD to distinguish themselves from Intel on an on-going basis. It's a shame to miss it,” he wrote.

  • AMD Ryzen with Ubuntu – Here is what you have to do to fix constant crashes!
    Of course, you can always download the kernel of your choice from the Mainline Kernel PPA, and use dpkg to install it yourself as well, rather than rely on their script.

  • How to Build a Linux Rig

    When building a machine, you must take manufacturer into consideration if you’re building for Linux. If you want a Linux machine and don’t want to worry that your build won’t work, there are several vendors to choose from (one of which is Dell). If you want all your Steam games to work, the best choice of Linux to put on it (short of putting Steam OS on it) is Ubuntu Linux. In the following article, I’m going to walk you through how to pick parts for your Linux machine.

Servers/Networks

Chromebooks Are Spreading

  • Best Chromebooks for business 2017: Should I buy a Chromebook? Chromebook buying advice
    Instead of running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X, Chromebooks support Google's Chrome operating system (OS), meaning that these machines are entirely internet and cloud-based. Good for those familiar with the Chrome web browser and the Google productivity suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides), not so good for those wanting to perform heavy duty tasks with external applications. But keep an open mind, if you're looking for a cheap laptop to perform internet-based tasks, such as emails or web browsing, the Chromebook could be a viable option or a great option for a second machine. Read on to find out the best Chromebooks for business...
  • Apple’s Devices Lose Luster in American Classrooms
    Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms, which technology companies have long used to hook students on their brands for life. Over the last three years, Apple’s iPads and Mac notebooks — which accounted for about half of the mobile devices shipped to schools in the United States in 2013 — have steadily lost ground to Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system and are produced by Samsung, Acer and other computer makers.
  • Apple Losing Out to Microsoft and Google in U.S. Classrooms [iophk: "weird-ass spin there in the title. Apple is really losing to Google, Microsoft is treading water instead."]
    According to research company Futuresource Consulting, in 2016 the number of devices in American classrooms that run iOS and macOS fell to third place behind both Google-powered laptops and Windows devices.

Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once

We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux. Read more

FUD and Openwashing

