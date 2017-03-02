Fake News From Fossbytes and Techworm
NASA has released massive catalog of free and open source software, here is how you download it [No. It's proprietary software. The serial plagiarists from Fossbytes spread falsehoods and get the news wrong. NASA gave gratis software, not FOSS (that's what they mean by "Free software"). Look carefully. Now another site of serial plagiarists who don't have a clue what they 'write' about -- namely Techworm -- spreads the fake/false news. NASA should certainly make all its software FOSS (taxpayers fund development), but it has not. Instead, lots of Microsoft lock-in from NASA. The Linux Foundation carelessly repeated the fake news from the serial plagiarists of Fossbytes. NASA did not release source code and most of the media got it right, except the Microsoft site below.]
-
NASA releases a bunch of Free Open Source Software you want to check out
-
Free stuff from NASA! Robots, drones, satellites!
-
NASA releases massive trove of software for FREE
-
NASA Releases Latest Software Catalog to Public to Spur Tech Innovation
-
NASA Released Its Software for Free. Here's What You Need to Download.
-
It's not all rocket science: NASA's software catalog
-
NASA releases catalog offering free software for businesses
-
Software catalog released by NASA
-
To Infinity And Beyond: NASA Gives Away Its Software For Free In Latest Release
-
NASA releases software catalog allowing space enthusiasts to be astronomers
-
Nasa shares a free software catalogue offering the tools of the trade to space enthusiasts
-
NASA Is Granting the Public Free Access to its Software Catalogue
-
NASA Releases Free Space And Science Software Catalog
-
Get to know about NASA's latest range of softwares
-
NASA Opens Free Software Catalog To The Public: Perfect For Experimental Earthlings
-
NASA opens their software catalog for public use; All you need to know
-
The NASA 2017-2018 Catalogue Of Free Software Is Now Available
-
Nasa's free software tools give space nerds a glimpse into exploring the universe
-
Now you can use software that NASA astronomers and scientists use
-
NASA releases key software programmes for free public access
-
NASA makes public its software programs; grants free access to everyone
-
NASA unveils wide range of space and science programs
-
NASA just released a ton of free software for space nerds
-
NASA released a ton of software for free and here's some you should try
-
NASA Releases Massive Collection Of Software For Free Public Use
-
NASA releases free softwares including apps, games for public use
-
NASA software 2017-18 will allow transfer of files to and from satellites; All you need to know
-
NASA's Software Catalog 2017-2018 Now Available Free Of Cost
-
NASA gives a sweet treat to all tech fanatics
-
Check out all this free software that NASA just made public
-
NASA releases key software for free public access
-
NASA 2017-2018 Catalog of Free Software is now Available
-
NASA Publishes Updated Catalog of Free Software Products
-
NASA releases software for public use free of any royalty
-
NASA Released Software Tools For Free
