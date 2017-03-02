Security Leftovers
Security updates for Friday
HackerOne gives professional services away for free to open source projects
HackerOne has already made an impact by making bug bounty programs easier to launch and maintain, but the company wants to go further by offering paid services for free to the open-source community.
HackerOne Offers Open Source Projects Free Access to Platform
HackerOne announced on Thursday the availability of a free version of its bug bounty platform called HackerOne Community Edition that will give open source projects tools for managing vulnerability submissions and creating bounty programs to improve software security.
HackerOne offers bug bounty service for free to open-source projects
HackerOne Offers Free Service for Open Source Projects
Google Volunteer Team Patches Thousands of Open-Source Projects
A 50-member team of Google engineers voluntarily worked to patch 2,600 open-source projects against a Java deserialization bug in 2016.
A Google security researcher this week offered the first details on an effort by a 50-member volunteer team at the company last year to help patch more than 2,600 open-source projects against a critical vulnerability in a widely used Java process.
A consultant at FoxGlove Security first drew attention to the so-called Java deserialization issue in November 2015 when he demonstrated attacks exploiting the vulnerability in WebLogic, Websphere, JBoss and other middleware products.
Failing to secure DNS is 'savage ignorance': Geoff Huston
Geoff Huston is the chief scientist at the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC). He's got a message for organisations that haven't secured their domains with DNSSEC, the cryptographically secured version of the domain name system (DNS) protocol.
USG Dongle Firewall Device Is Like A Condom For Your USB Ports
Plug the USG into your port before you plug in that new USB flash drive
USG: an open source anti-BadUSB hardware firewall for your USB port
The USG Dongle protects you from BadUSB attacks
USB condom
