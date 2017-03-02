Red Hat and Fedora
Red Hat:
-
Red Hat CEO Whitehurst sells more than $400,000 in shares
Red Hat’s chief executive officer sold more than $400,000 in the company’s shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
President and CEO Jim Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares at $83.69, or $426,735 in shares. That represented roughly 1.17 percent of Whitehurst’s shares at the time.
-
Market Center: Watching the Levels for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
Fedora:
-
The ScreenFetch tool with Fedora 25 .
-
Fedora: telnet game - BatMUD.
-
Testing Fedora MariaDB layered image using gotun
-
Better Resolution of Kerberos Credential Caches
If you’re a Fedora 25 user, please help us test the fix! There is a pending update for krb5 on Bodhi.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers/Networks
Chromebooks Are Spreading
Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once
We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux.
FUD and Openwashing
Recent comments
3 days 12 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 28 min ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 18 hours ago