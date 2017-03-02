Android Leftovers
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 4th of March 2017
Imagine a world where every Android phone has the Google Pixel's camera
Google Assistant hits more Android devices today
Android Studio 2.3 now available
Android device updates: Nougat is coming to the Moto G4, G4 Plus
Galaxy S8 Release Date Confirmed, Nokia 5 Reviewed, S8 Images Show Mystery Button
Enable NetGuard's Hidden Ad-Blocking Feature on Android
5 changes coming to Android phones
Servers/Networks
Chromebooks Are Spreading
Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once
We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux.
FUD and Openwashing
