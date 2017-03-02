Linux and Linux Foundation
Hyperledger nears release of its first production-ready blockchain
The Hyperledger project, a cross-industry open source blockchain group led by the Linux Foundation, plans to release its first production-ready distributed ledger code base by the end of the month, as projects involving the nascent technology begin to mature.
The group, whose more than 120 members include IBM, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Cisco Systems Inc and the Bank of England, said in a blog post published on Friday that its technical committee had promoted its first blockchain project, Hyperledger Fabric, to an active phase.
Cockpit 133
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 133.
Cockpit 130, 131 and 132
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 130, 131 and 132.
X.Org Server 1.19.2 Brings Xwayland, Glamor & Prime Improvements, Security Fixes
Adam Jackson is announcing the release and immediate availability of the second maintenance update to the X.Org Server 1.19 display server stable series for GNU/Linux distributions.
X.Org Server 1.19.2 comes one and a half months after the launch of the first point release and includes a bunch of stability improvements for Xwayland, Glamor, XFree86, Prime, and input support, besides patching a security issue that could brute-force the MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE authentication, namely CVE-2017-2624.
Servers/Networks
Chromebooks Are Spreading
Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once
We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux.
FUD and Openwashing
