Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux and Linux Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 4th of March 2017 11:21:42 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Hyperledger nears release of its first production-ready blockchain

    The Hyperledger project, a cross-industry open source blockchain group led by the Linux Foundation, plans to release its first production-ready distributed ledger code base by the end of the month, as projects involving the nascent technology begin to mature.

    The group, whose more than 120 members include IBM, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Cisco Systems Inc and the Bank of England, said in a blog post published on Friday that its technical committee had promoted its first blockchain project, Hyperledger Fabric, to an active phase.

  • Cockpit 133

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 133.

  • Cockpit 130, 131 and 132

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 130, 131 and 132.

  • X.Org Server 1.19.2 Brings Xwayland, Glamor & Prime Improvements, Security Fixes

    Adam Jackson is announcing the release and immediate availability of the second maintenance update to the X.Org Server 1.19 display server stable series for GNU/Linux distributions.

    X.Org Server 1.19.2 comes one and a half months after the launch of the first point release and includes a bunch of stability improvements for Xwayland, Glamor, XFree86, Prime, and input support, besides patching a security issue that could brute-force the MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE authentication, namely CVE-2017-2624.

»

More in Tux Machines

Servers/Networks

Chromebooks Are Spreading

  • Best Chromebooks for business 2017: Should I buy a Chromebook? Chromebook buying advice
    Instead of running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X, Chromebooks support Google's Chrome operating system (OS), meaning that these machines are entirely internet and cloud-based. Good for those familiar with the Chrome web browser and the Google productivity suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides), not so good for those wanting to perform heavy duty tasks with external applications. But keep an open mind, if you're looking for a cheap laptop to perform internet-based tasks, such as emails or web browsing, the Chromebook could be a viable option or a great option for a second machine. Read on to find out the best Chromebooks for business...
  • Apple’s Devices Lose Luster in American Classrooms
    Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms, which technology companies have long used to hook students on their brands for life. Over the last three years, Apple’s iPads and Mac notebooks — which accounted for about half of the mobile devices shipped to schools in the United States in 2013 — have steadily lost ground to Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system and are produced by Samsung, Acer and other computer makers.
  • Apple Losing Out to Microsoft and Google in U.S. Classrooms [iophk: "weird-ass spin there in the title. Apple is really losing to Google, Microsoft is treading water instead."]
    According to research company Futuresource Consulting, in 2016 the number of devices in American classrooms that run iOS and macOS fell to third place behind both Google-powered laptops and Windows devices.

Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once

We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux. Read more

FUD and Openwashing

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6