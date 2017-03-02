Chromebooks Are Spreading
-
Best Chromebooks for business 2017: Should I buy a Chromebook? Chromebook buying advice
Instead of running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X, Chromebooks support Google's Chrome operating system (OS), meaning that these machines are entirely internet and cloud-based.
Good for those familiar with the Chrome web browser and the Google productivity suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides), not so good for those wanting to perform heavy duty tasks with external applications.
But keep an open mind, if you're looking for a cheap laptop to perform internet-based tasks, such as emails or web browsing, the Chromebook could be a viable option or a great option for a second machine.
Read on to find out the best Chromebooks for business...
-
Apple’s Devices Lose Luster in American Classrooms
Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms, which technology companies have long used to hook students on their brands for life.
Over the last three years, Apple’s iPads and Mac notebooks — which accounted for about half of the mobile devices shipped to schools in the United States in 2013 — have steadily lost ground to Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system and are produced by Samsung, Acer and other computer makers.
-
Apple Losing Out to Microsoft and Google in U.S. Classrooms [iophk: "weird-ass spin there in the title. Apple is really losing to Google, Microsoft is treading water instead."]
According to research company Futuresource Consulting, in 2016 the number of devices in American classrooms that run iOS and macOS fell to third place behind both Google-powered laptops and Windows devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers/Networks
Chromebooks Are Spreading
Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once
We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux.
FUD and Openwashing
Recent comments
3 days 12 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 28 min ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 18 hours ago