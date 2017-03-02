Servers/Networks
Nintendo Switch runs FreeBSD
Interesting little tidbit for the weekend: we now know what operating system the Nintendo Switch is running. Since it's basically an NVIDIA Shield, I kind of expected it to be running Android - heavily modded, of course - but it turns out it's running something else entirely: it's running FreeBSD.
Open source takes a crack at networking bottleneck with containers, more
Another open-source contender making a big play in solving network woes is The Fast Data Project, also known as FD.io (pronounced “fido”). Cooney revealed that this Linux Foundation project will be making a big announcement this week.
DevOps can be used by both born-in-the cloud and traditional businesses: Bernard Golden
Docker Ups Its Game With 'Enterprise Edition'
Docker Says Its Open Source Container Technology Now Ready for the Enterprise
Docker draws distinctions between enterprise and community editions
Docker eyes big business with enterprise edition to reduce container complexity
Docker Touts Enterprise Edition For Corporate Container Deployments
Docker looks big biz in the eye: It's not you, it's EE – Enterprise Edition
