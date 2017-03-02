Language Selection

Saturday 4th of March 2017 12:27:18 PM
Software
  • There’s now an Arc Theme for the Telegram messaging app

    This Arc Telegram theme means users of the Arc GTK theme can now theme the Telegram messaging app to better blend in with their desktop.

  • GooBook – Access Your Google Contacts From Commandline In Linux

    My work relies mostly on Google products. I use Google docs for managing documents, Gmail for sending and receiving mails, Google Drive for storing my personal data, Google play books for reading books, google translate for translation. I was wondering if there is any way to access my google contacts from Commandline. I know how to access to use it from a graphical desktop, but not from Commandline. Here is an useful and handy utility called GooBook that allows you to access your Google contacts from commandline. The main purpose of Goobook is to access google contacts from commandline or a command line Email client like Mutt.

  • OpenPics – An Electron based Free Stock Image App for Linux

    Pictures are our everyday needs. We use personal and online images for various personal and professional purpose, but often online images, create lots of legal issues.

    There are so many people trying to serve the need of such people through Copy Right Free images online, but the exact need of the image seeker and what is available does not match due to limited images in a single platform.

  • GNOME ‘Games’ App Scores Better Video Output, More Libretro Cores

    GNOME 3.24 will shortly be upon us, bringing with the first stable release of the (rather spiffy) Games app.

    Games, if you’re not familiar with it, and as it’s not available in the Ubuntu archives you might not be, is sort of like a music player but for your video games library.

    You can use the app to browse, search, filter, find and quickly play your existing games and ROMs.

  • I finally completed Half-Life 2 on Linux and it was quite the experience

    Yes, ~13 years after release I have finally finished it. Although, let’s be fair, it’s only been ~3 years since it released on Linux and I have had a lot of other games to keep up with. Still, I wanted to see what all the fuss is about and why people want Half-Life 3 so badly, so I powered through the entirety of Half-Life 2 during a few livestreams.

Servers/Networks

Chromebooks Are Spreading

  • Best Chromebooks for business 2017: Should I buy a Chromebook? Chromebook buying advice
    Instead of running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X, Chromebooks support Google's Chrome operating system (OS), meaning that these machines are entirely internet and cloud-based. Good for those familiar with the Chrome web browser and the Google productivity suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides), not so good for those wanting to perform heavy duty tasks with external applications. But keep an open mind, if you're looking for a cheap laptop to perform internet-based tasks, such as emails or web browsing, the Chromebook could be a viable option or a great option for a second machine. Read on to find out the best Chromebooks for business...
  • Apple’s Devices Lose Luster in American Classrooms
    Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms, which technology companies have long used to hook students on their brands for life. Over the last three years, Apple’s iPads and Mac notebooks — which accounted for about half of the mobile devices shipped to schools in the United States in 2013 — have steadily lost ground to Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system and are produced by Samsung, Acer and other computer makers.
  • Apple Losing Out to Microsoft and Google in U.S. Classrooms [iophk: "weird-ass spin there in the title. Apple is really losing to Google, Microsoft is treading water instead."]
    According to research company Futuresource Consulting, in 2016 the number of devices in American classrooms that run iOS and macOS fell to third place behind both Google-powered laptops and Windows devices.

Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once

We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux. Read more

