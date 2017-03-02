Leftovers: Software and Games
There’s now an Arc Theme for the Telegram messaging app
This Arc Telegram theme means users of the Arc GTK theme can now theme the Telegram messaging app to better blend in with their desktop.
GooBook – Access Your Google Contacts From Commandline In Linux
My work relies mostly on Google products. I use Google docs for managing documents, Gmail for sending and receiving mails, Google Drive for storing my personal data, Google play books for reading books, google translate for translation. I was wondering if there is any way to access my google contacts from Commandline. I know how to access to use it from a graphical desktop, but not from Commandline. Here is an useful and handy utility called GooBook that allows you to access your Google contacts from commandline. The main purpose of Goobook is to access google contacts from commandline or a command line Email client like Mutt.
OpenPics – An Electron based Free Stock Image App for Linux
Pictures are our everyday needs. We use personal and online images for various personal and professional purpose, but often online images, create lots of legal issues.
There are so many people trying to serve the need of such people through Copy Right Free images online, but the exact need of the image seeker and what is available does not match due to limited images in a single platform.
GNOME ‘Games’ App Scores Better Video Output, More Libretro Cores
GNOME 3.24 will shortly be upon us, bringing with the first stable release of the (rather spiffy) Games app.
Games, if you’re not familiar with it, and as it’s not available in the Ubuntu archives you might not be, is sort of like a music player but for your video games library.
You can use the app to browse, search, filter, find and quickly play your existing games and ROMs.
I finally completed Half-Life 2 on Linux and it was quite the experience
Yes, ~13 years after release I have finally finished it. Although, let’s be fair, it’s only been ~3 years since it released on Linux and I have had a lot of other games to keep up with. Still, I wanted to see what all the fuss is about and why people want Half-Life 3 so badly, so I powered through the entirety of Half-Life 2 during a few livestreams.
Chromebooks Are Spreading
Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once
We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux.
