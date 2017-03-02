Language Selection

Debian and Ubuntu

Debian
Ubuntu
  • Norwegian Bokmål translation of The Debian Administrator's Handbook complete, proofreading in progress

    For almost a year now, we have been working on making a Norwegian Bokmål edition of The Debian Administrator's Handbook. Now, thanks to the tireless effort of Ole-Erik, Ingrid and Andreas, the initial translation is complete, and we are working on the proof reading to ensure consistent language and use of correct computer science terms. The plan is to make the book available on paper, as well as in electronic form. For that to happen, the proof reading must be completed and all the figures need to be translated. If you want to help out, get in touch.

  • My Free Software Activities in February 2017

    We have reached the end of Stretch’s development cycle, a phase called full freeze. That means packages may only migrate to Testing aka Stretch after approval by the release team. Changes must be minimal and only address important or release critical bugs. This is usually the time when I stop uploading new upstream releases to unstable to avoid any disruptions. Of course there are exceptions but if you are unsure best practice is to use experimental instead. A lot of RC bugs are still open and affect the next release. In February I could close five one and triage two more.

  • How Often Do You Change Your Desktop Wallpaper? [Poll]
  • Meet the $30 Ubuntu-Ready NanoPi M1 Plus

    And many pack in more powerful specs than the humble fruit-based offering that’s most popular. We’ve seen the Orange Pi PC 2, the Pine A64, the ODROID, and many more.

    Joining the fray is the $30 NanoPi M1 Plus from FriendlyElec. The board is two-thirds the size of a Raspberry Pi, and already has Ubuntu Core and Ubuntu MATE images ready for it.

Servers/Networks

Chromebooks Are Spreading

  • Best Chromebooks for business 2017: Should I buy a Chromebook? Chromebook buying advice
    Instead of running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X, Chromebooks support Google's Chrome operating system (OS), meaning that these machines are entirely internet and cloud-based. Good for those familiar with the Chrome web browser and the Google productivity suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides), not so good for those wanting to perform heavy duty tasks with external applications. But keep an open mind, if you're looking for a cheap laptop to perform internet-based tasks, such as emails or web browsing, the Chromebook could be a viable option or a great option for a second machine. Read on to find out the best Chromebooks for business...
  • Apple’s Devices Lose Luster in American Classrooms
    Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms, which technology companies have long used to hook students on their brands for life. Over the last three years, Apple’s iPads and Mac notebooks — which accounted for about half of the mobile devices shipped to schools in the United States in 2013 — have steadily lost ground to Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system and are produced by Samsung, Acer and other computer makers.
  • Apple Losing Out to Microsoft and Google in U.S. Classrooms [iophk: "weird-ass spin there in the title. Apple is really losing to Google, Microsoft is treading water instead."]
    According to research company Futuresource Consulting, in 2016 the number of devices in American classrooms that run iOS and macOS fell to third place behind both Google-powered laptops and Windows devices.

Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once

We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux. Read more

FUD and Openwashing

