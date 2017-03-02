Debian and Ubuntu
-
Norwegian Bokmål translation of The Debian Administrator's Handbook complete, proofreading in progress
For almost a year now, we have been working on making a Norwegian Bokmål edition of The Debian Administrator's Handbook. Now, thanks to the tireless effort of Ole-Erik, Ingrid and Andreas, the initial translation is complete, and we are working on the proof reading to ensure consistent language and use of correct computer science terms. The plan is to make the book available on paper, as well as in electronic form. For that to happen, the proof reading must be completed and all the figures need to be translated. If you want to help out, get in touch.
-
My Free Software Activities in February 2017
We have reached the end of Stretch’s development cycle, a phase called full freeze. That means packages may only migrate to Testing aka Stretch after approval by the release team. Changes must be minimal and only address important or release critical bugs. This is usually the time when I stop uploading new upstream releases to unstable to avoid any disruptions. Of course there are exceptions but if you are unsure best practice is to use experimental instead. A lot of RC bugs are still open and affect the next release. In February I could close five one and triage two more.
-
How Often Do You Change Your Desktop Wallpaper? [Poll]
-
Meet the $30 Ubuntu-Ready NanoPi M1 Plus
And many pack in more powerful specs than the humble fruit-based offering that’s most popular. We’ve seen the Orange Pi PC 2, the Pine A64, the ODROID, and many more.
Joining the fray is the $30 NanoPi M1 Plus from FriendlyElec. The board is two-thirds the size of a Raspberry Pi, and already has Ubuntu Core and Ubuntu MATE images ready for it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers/Networks
Chromebooks Are Spreading
Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once
We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux.
FUD and Openwashing
Recent comments
3 days 12 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 28 min ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 18 hours ago