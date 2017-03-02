Language Selection

OSS and Sharing/Standards Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 4th of March 2017 12:33:22 PM Filed under
OSS
  • Matrix Voice Open Source Voice Recognition Platform (video)

    Makers, hobbyists and developers that are looking to create projects or control projects using voice recognition, may be interested in a new open source voice recognition platform called, Matrix Voice which has been designed by a small development team based in Miami Florida.

    The voice recognition platform consists of a small development board which measures 3.4 inches in diameter and is equipped with a radial array of 7 MEMS microphones connected to a Xilinx Spartan6 FPGA & 64 Mbit SDRAM with 18 RGBW LED’s & 64 GPIO pins.

  • Video: Why News Corp and Energy Australia went open source

    Not only do open source technologies offer greater flexibility and lower cost, they make user organisations more attractive to the best IT talent on the market, according to the three finalists in the Utilities/Media category of this year's iTnews Benchmark Awards.

    Lengthy and expensive lock-in contracts are no longer the way many businesses - like News Corp and Energy Australia, alongside fellow finalist Tabcorp - want to operate.

  • ‘Open Source Solutions will Promote SMEs Devt’

    The Country representative for Daydah Concepts, Mr. Adebayo Adeniyi, has advocated the the adoption of open source solutions for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the face of increasing cost of software in Africa’s emerging economy
    According to Adeniyi, who is a known software developer, arrangement has been concluded with Google, Mozila, Joomila, WordPress, Typo3, Magen,and Grav to brainstorm on content management system.

    He said the high cost of software purchase remains a problem for many small and medium scale companies in Africa’s emerging economy and inexpensive as open source solution holds the key to more meaningful and far-reaching adoption of technology for them.

  • Finance and artificial intelligence are going 'fintech' and open source

    It makes sense for large technology companies like Google and Microsoft to open source AI and machine learning solutions because they have overlapping vertical interests in providing vast cloud services. These come into play when a certain machine learning library becomes popular and users deploy it on the cloud and so forth. It is less clear why financial services companies, which play a much more directly correlated zero sum game, would open up code that they paid the engineering team to create.

  • Top hedge fund Python coder talks open source burnout

    If you’re a Python coder who wants to work for a hedge fund and you don’t know Wes McKinney, you might want to familiarize yourself with the name. McKinney started working for Two Sigma, the huge quant hedge fund with around $40bn under management, in August 2016. He’s best known, however, in the world of open source programming.

  • Open Source in the IoT world

    When it comes to the Open Source opportunity within the potential of Internet of Things Mark Marlier, the director of ISV programs and partners for Red Hat suggests “follow the data.”

    How does Open Source fit into the close to $20 trillion IoT business opportunity today? During Marlier’s keynote presentation to the board of director of the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council, he said there are literally millions upon millions of open source projects in the world and all of those need to run on a server somewhere or in the cloud. “We are not out there alone,” Marlier added.

  • Top 10 Social Media Plugins for WordPress

    In order to drive more social media traffic to your WordPress blog, you will love these WordPress social media plugins. These plugins will let you add a beautiful set of social share buttons on your posts which will encourage your visitors to share your content on their social networks. This will help your website get better exposure and it will increase the user engagement.

  • NASA grants free access to its technologies in latest software release [Ed: Not FOSS, as some sites erroneously suggested]
  • With its new book, OpenNews wants to help more newsrooms adopt open source projects
  • IKEA's DIY grow room, US DoD launches Code.mil, and more open source news
  • Open Source Data: Fact Or Fiction

    At the recent Data & Technology in Clinical Trials conference, I had the pleasure of listening to Aneesh Chopra speak. Chopra is the president of NavHealth and formerly served as assistant to President Barack Obama and Chief Technology Officer of the United States. His speech was electrifying, dynamic, and set the room abuzz.

  • Open-Source Ultimaker Files Its First Patent - But Don't Panic, the 3D Printer Manufacturer Says [Ed: Unless they put this patent under some "no lawsuit" sort of legally-binding commitment, it's not benign]
Servers/Networks

Chromebooks Are Spreading

  • Best Chromebooks for business 2017: Should I buy a Chromebook? Chromebook buying advice
    Instead of running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X, Chromebooks support Google's Chrome operating system (OS), meaning that these machines are entirely internet and cloud-based. Good for those familiar with the Chrome web browser and the Google productivity suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides), not so good for those wanting to perform heavy duty tasks with external applications. But keep an open mind, if you're looking for a cheap laptop to perform internet-based tasks, such as emails or web browsing, the Chromebook could be a viable option or a great option for a second machine. Read on to find out the best Chromebooks for business...
  • Apple’s Devices Lose Luster in American Classrooms
    Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms, which technology companies have long used to hook students on their brands for life. Over the last three years, Apple’s iPads and Mac notebooks — which accounted for about half of the mobile devices shipped to schools in the United States in 2013 — have steadily lost ground to Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system and are produced by Samsung, Acer and other computer makers.
  • Apple Losing Out to Microsoft and Google in U.S. Classrooms [iophk: "weird-ass spin there in the title. Apple is really losing to Google, Microsoft is treading water instead."]
    According to research company Futuresource Consulting, in 2016 the number of devices in American classrooms that run iOS and macOS fell to third place behind both Google-powered laptops and Windows devices.

Games For Linux That Everyone Must Try Once

We all love games. Games are the thing that make us child again and everyone must agree that they always play games whenever they get a chance to play. That is why today we are going to recommend you best 5 games for this month, that you must play at least once if you are on Linux. Read more

FUD and Openwashing

