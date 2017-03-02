Debian and Ubuntu Norwegian Bokmål translation of The Debian Administrator's Handbook complete, proofreading in progress For almost a year now, we have been working on making a Norwegian Bokmål edition of The Debian Administrator's Handbook. Now, thanks to the tireless effort of Ole-Erik, Ingrid and Andreas, the initial translation is complete, and we are working on the proof reading to ensure consistent language and use of correct computer science terms. The plan is to make the book available on paper, as well as in electronic form. For that to happen, the proof reading must be completed and all the figures need to be translated. If you want to help out, get in touch.

My Free Software Activities in February 2017 We have reached the end of Stretch’s development cycle, a phase called full freeze. That means packages may only migrate to Testing aka Stretch after approval by the release team. Changes must be minimal and only address important or release critical bugs. This is usually the time when I stop uploading new upstream releases to unstable to avoid any disruptions. Of course there are exceptions but if you are unsure best practice is to use experimental instead. A lot of RC bugs are still open and affect the next release. In February I could close five one and triage two more.

How Often Do You Change Your Desktop Wallpaper? [Poll]

Meet the $30 Ubuntu-Ready NanoPi M1 Plus And many pack in more powerful specs than the humble fruit-based offering that’s most popular. We’ve seen the Orange Pi PC 2, the Pine A64, the ODROID, and many more. Joining the fray is the $30 NanoPi M1 Plus from FriendlyElec. The board is two-thirds the size of a Raspberry Pi, and already has Ubuntu Core and Ubuntu MATE images ready for it.

Leftovers: Software and Games There’s now an Arc Theme for the Telegram messaging app This Arc Telegram theme means users of the Arc GTK theme can now theme the Telegram messaging app to better blend in with their desktop.

GooBook – Access Your Google Contacts From Commandline In Linux My work relies mostly on Google products. I use Google docs for managing documents, Gmail for sending and receiving mails, Google Drive for storing my personal data, Google play books for reading books, google translate for translation. I was wondering if there is any way to access my google contacts from Commandline. I know how to access to use it from a graphical desktop, but not from Commandline. Here is an useful and handy utility called GooBook that allows you to access your Google contacts from commandline. The main purpose of Goobook is to access google contacts from commandline or a command line Email client like Mutt.

OpenPics – An Electron based Free Stock Image App for Linux Pictures are our everyday needs. We use personal and online images for various personal and professional purpose, but often online images, create lots of legal issues. There are so many people trying to serve the need of such people through Copy Right Free images online, but the exact need of the image seeker and what is available does not match due to limited images in a single platform.

GNOME ‘Games’ App Scores Better Video Output, More Libretro Cores GNOME 3.24 will shortly be upon us, bringing with the first stable release of the (rather spiffy) Games app. Games, if you’re not familiar with it, and as it’s not available in the Ubuntu archives you might not be, is sort of like a music player but for your video games library. You can use the app to browse, search, filter, find and quickly play your existing games and ROMs.

I finally completed Half-Life 2 on Linux and it was quite the experience Yes, ~13 years after release I have finally finished it. Although, let’s be fair, it’s only been ~3 years since it released on Linux and I have had a lot of other games to keep up with. Still, I wanted to see what all the fuss is about and why people want Half-Life 3 so badly, so I powered through the entirety of Half-Life 2 during a few livestreams.