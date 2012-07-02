KDE and Qt News
-
KDAB contributions to Qt 5.8
And here we are again, with the usual showcase of the most outstanding contributions to Qt 5.8 developed by KDAB engineers.
-
KStars 2.7.5 is released for MacOS and Windows
I'm very excited to announce the release of KStars 2.7.5 for MacOS and Windows!
This is the first official KStars release for MacOS 10.11+, and while we made sure to test it thoroughly, please treat it as a beta release and report any bugs to the KDE bug tracking website.
-
[Krita] Interview with Guilherme Silveira Dias
I flow between the frugal pal who can still find a creative way of making art even when the limitations get worse; And the bon vivant of me and my father at art supplies stores like they were literally our home sweet home. My current notebook is a shabby 32GB onboard flash-disk that barely allows me to draw in a screen sized canvas with Krita Gemini. Yes, I’m using a touch screen pen because my notebook ignores and treats my Intuos 2 as a mouse. So I’m having a much better experience with my tiny android phone with its drawing apps. One of those apps, Autodesk Sketchbook, under my circumstances now, is my only choice for 2D Digital Painting. Good stuff, bought it and am making comics with it!!! Hahahaha.
-
Danbooru Client 0.6.1 released
It offers a convenient, KF5 and Qt5-based GUI coupled with a QML image view to browse, view, and download images hosted in two of the most famous Danbooru boards (konachan.com and yande.re).
-
Qt Installer Framework 2.0.5 released
We’re happy to release Qt Installer Framework 2.0.5.
2.0.5 is a bug fix release, the full list of bug fixes can be found from Changelog.
-
Heaptrack v1.0.0 Release
-
New in Qt 5.8: meta-object support for namespaces
A small new feature that was added to Qt 5.8 is the ability for moc (Qt’s meta-object compiler) to extract meta-object information at the namespace level. This means, for instance, that you can have introspection support for enumerations defined in a namespace (not just in QObject subclasses, or classes tagged with Q_GADGET), and use such enumerations in QtScript, QtDBus and QML.
-
Okular Form Field auto-updating (Work In Progress)
-
Release of KIMAP2 0.1.0
I’m pleased to announce the release of KIMAP2 0.1.0.
KIMAP2 is a KJob based IMAP protocol implementation.
-
Release of KAsync 0.1.0
I’m pleased to announce KAsync 0.1.0.
KAsync is a library to write composable asynchronous code using lambda-based continuations.
-
KDE Wikis: where should I write?
I’ve seen as well an awesome tutorial being published on Planet KDE, with a very wrong address.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE and Qt News
LXQt usability review – We got a long way to go
LXQt feels like an experiment in thinking, tinkering and development, and there does not seem to be an ultimate goal with a clearly defined end state. The prolific and colorful origins, the co-existence of its root projects, and the multitude of technologies involved present an additional layer of complexity. Then, in between versions 0.10 and 0.11, there has been only a relatively small delta in terms of quality, functionality and user-friendliness. Comparing the two, unfortunately, most of the visual bugs remain. Options are present in multiple locations, sometimes in more than one place. There isn’t a uniform method to control the system and its behavior, and some of the settings seem hard-coded in applications while others are ignored when you alter the defaults. Functionality, LXQt does not cooperate – or is not aware – well with non-LXQt software, if such a stack may or should be defined. The workflow is not very intuitive. There has been some progress, but not enough. Like the old song goes, we got a long way to go and a short time to get there. At this point, I am not certain LXQt has enough oomph to weather the infancy problems and rise above the early development stage woes. This is a non-trivial effort, and mostly, it demands sharp focus and strict definitions on usability. Then again, I am not aware of any golden formulas or paradigms when it comes to UI design or user experience in Linux. Some practices are followed, but they are not enforced, definitely not across different desktop environments and applications, and some of the choices are purely development-driven. Which should not be. It is worthy of an experiment and some rigorous testing, just to get the feel of what it does and how it works. However, LXQt is still not production ready, and it remains a niche offering for hardcore users and enthusiasts, who are interested in Qt first and foremost, rather than any wider populace of users, who just seek to fire and forget and enjoy their machines. Well, I shall keep an eye and follow this project. I hope you enjoyed this long and possibly exhausting review. The quest for the Linux desktop perfection continues. See you.
Kali Linux Review and Installation Guide with Screenshots
Kali Linux is an open source Debian based Linux distro that is specially design and built to enhance the penetration testing and security auditing methodologies. Being funded and maintained by Offensive Security, one of the leading company and the front-runners in the field of penetration testing and security services. Kali Linux is equipped with hundreds of tools to enable extensive development in information security services including Forensics, Reverse engineering, high-end security research and analysis and penetration testing. Backtrack the predecessor to Kali Linux had some major issues with the version updates as many believed that the system will break if the updates are made and that is the reason it was withdrawn and many more new feature and tools were added to release the most promising distro, Kali Linux. Also: Installation of Devuan Linux (Fork of Debian)
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
3 days 20 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 8 hours ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 1 day ago