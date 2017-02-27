Security Leftovers
Software Grand Exposure: SGX Cache Attacks Are Practical
Side-channel information leakage is a known limitation of SGX. Researchers have demonstrated that secret-dependent information can be extracted from enclave execution through page-fault access patterns. Consequently, various recent research efforts are actively seeking countermeasures to SGX side-channel attacks. It is widely assumed that SGX may be vulnerable to other side channels, such as cache access pattern monitoring, as well. However, prior to our work, the practicality and the extent of such information leakage was not studied.
KDE issues security advisory for HTTPS KIO Slave
The vulnerability here is that the full URL with all parameters (including usernames, passwords etc.) was passed to the FindProxyForURL function. A malicius attacker could manipulate the local network and distribute a PAC file which then leaks the full URL (e.g. over the network), even though HTTPS is supposed to protect the URL. The issue has been fixed for HTTPS in two commits (here and here). There is no fix for HTTP as it is unencrypted and the proxy can always see the full URL anyways.
Multiple Vulnerabilities in X.org
Sticky Password for Android 8.0.3646
