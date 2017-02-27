Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics, Benchmarks
Linux's OOM killer
Some days ago I was wondering how Linux decides which process to kill when free memory is running low. (Spoiler: heuristics!)
[Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 17.0.1
GLX/GLVND fix for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth" and other games. When using EGL under X11/DRI3 eglQuerySurface now returns correct geometry. A regression in EGL/Wayland where the wrong format was passed is addressed.
Mesa 17.0.1 Released With 60+ Fixes
Emil Velikov has announced the first point release to last month's big Mesa 17.0 release.
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Linux Benchmarks
From a pure performance perspective, the AMD Ryzen is more than just competitive, it is downright awesome. After having hands-on time at the AMD Tech Day, I hit publish on our Ryzen pre-order story then promptly did so for a personal system and a system for our DemoEval lab (ETA on that one late March 2017 as it has some benchmarks it will be running in the meantime.) In fact, I even pre-ordered a complete set of components for STH’s William Harmon since I thought he would love the platform. We are going to have full power numbers once we get them in our standard test beds and into the data center.
eSOMiMX6-micro: NXP i.MX6 System on Module
An interesting trend in the industry are SOM (System on Module): a high performance processor typically running Linux, Windows or Android with all the memory and necessary power logic gets put on a small module. The key benefit is that I don’t need to worry about the complex ball grid routing and the DDR memory connections/lines: all these problems are solved on a small module which then I can use in my design. It seems that NXP i.MX application processors are getting popular in this domain, and after looking at the Toradex Colibri modules, I have an i.MX6 module on my desk from e-con Systems:
