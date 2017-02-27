Leftovers: Software
-
[ANNOUNCE] pass 1.7 Released
After two years, pass 1.7 has been released. This has been a huge release cycle, fixing countless bugs and adding all sorts of nice modernization. Hopefully this is a smooth release, though if all the churn results in bugs, we'll do another patch release soon.
-
Rspamd 1.5 has been released
We are pleased to announce the new major Rspamd release 1.5 today. This release incudes a lot of major reworks, new cool features and a significant number of bugs being fixed. The update from the previous versions shouldn’t be hard, however, please check the migration document to be sure that the new version will not break the existing configuration.
-
[Older] LibreELEC (Krypton) v8.0.0 RELEASE
LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.0.0 has arrived after a long gestation period encompassing 10x official alpha and 3x beta releases in addition to 200+ nightly milhouse builds. Based upon Kodi v17.0, our 8.0.0 release contains many small refinements to our user experience and a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to enhance stability and extend hardware support. For a description of new features and changes in Kodi please read the official Kodi v17.0 release notice.
-
Postfix 3.2 Released
-
Postfix stable release 3.2.0
Postfix stable release 3.2.0 is available. This release ends support for legacy release Postfix 2.10.
-
GammaRay 2.7.0 Released
We have released version 2.7 of our Qt application introspection tool GammaRay. GammaRay allows you to observe the behavior and data structures of Qt code inside your program live at runtime.
-
Terminal Emulator `Terminator` Sees New GTK3 Pre-release 1.91
While the Terminator development is slow, the application is still actively improved, with version 1.91 being the second GTK3 pre-release.
According to Stephen Boddy, the main Terminator developer, the GTK3 branch is already much better than the old GTK2 Terminator version and is already used by some Linux distributions (including Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus).
Another GTK3 pre-release, version 1.92, should be available toward the end of March, while a final 2.0 (GTK3) release is expected at the end of April.
-
Argos Lets You Create GNOME Shell Extensions From Scripts (W/ BitBar Plugin Support)
Argos is a tool inspired by the BitBar app for Mac, which makes it easy to create your own GNOME Shell extensions, using information provided via scripts.
Being a GNOME Shell extension itself, Argos adds a button with a dropdown on the GNOME Shell top panel. This button can display or expose functionality provided by a script, be it Bash, Python, Ruby, and so on (remember to make it executable or else Argos won't use it).
-
Smartphone App: Bo App Lock is a new app locker app added to Tizen Store
-
[Slackware] I added Chromium 56 for Slackware 14.1 with a caveat
A while ago, Chromium 56 ‘stable’ was released. It took a while for me to release Slackware 14.1 packages because of a crash bug in XFCE (and probably other non-KDE desktops too). I have been trying to find ways around the crash and been looking for patches, but there does not seem to be a solution for Slackware 14.1 other than working around it and losing some functionality.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Leftovers: Software
Desktop GNU/Linux
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics, Benchmarks
Recent comments
3 days 22 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 10 hours ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 1 day ago