Desktop GNU/Linux The Librem 13 v1: A full-fledged modern laptop with coreboot for freedom and privacy freaks Coreboot is a free and open source software. The project aimed at replacing the proprietary BIOS firmware and blobs. Unfortunately, Coreboot does not run on the modern laptop (except Chromebooks) due to Intel ME and other closed source technologies.

The Linux Migration: Other Users' Stories, Part 1 Shortly after I announced my intention to migrate to Linux as my primary desktop OS, a number of other folks contacted me and said they had made the same choice or they had been encouraged by my decision to also try it themselves. It seems that there is a fair amount of pent-up interest—at least in the IT community—to embrace Linux as a primary desktop OS. Given the level of interest, I thought it might be helpful for readers to hear from others who are also switching to Linux as their primary desktop OS, and so this post kicks off a series of posts where I’ll share other users’ stories about their Linux migration. In this first post of the series, you’ll get a chance to hear from Roddy Strachan. I’ve structured the information in a “question-and-answer” format to make it a bit easier to follow.

Gnome Foundation executive director wants you to think beyond the desktop Neil McGovern was recently elected as the Executive Director of the Gnome Foundation, a position that was previously held by Karen Sandler. Prior to joining the Gnome Foundation, McGovern was working with Collabora Productivity, a UK-based company that offers enterprise solutions based on the fully open source LibreOffice project. He spent five years at Collabora before taking over the full-time role at the Gnome Foundation. As you may already know, Gnome is one of the major open source projects. It’s a desktop environment for Linux and BSD systems. The Gnome Foundation oversees the development of the project.

Free Software Foundation Europe: What Happened In Munich For those looking for some interesting weekend reading, the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) has provided a lengthy write-up about what happened in Munich with regards to LiMux and the possibility of abandoning their Linux/open-source efforts in favor of going back to Microsoft Windows. The Munich city council and mayor haven't totally reverted their mind yet, but they have postponed the final decision. FSFE says their new mandate buys them additional time to work to convince them to stay with Linux and free software.

Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics, Benchmarks Linux's OOM killer Some days ago I was wondering how Linux decides which process to kill when free memory is running low. (Spoiler: heuristics!)

[Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 17.0.1 GLX/GLVND fix for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth" and other games. When using EGL under X11/DRI3 eglQuerySurface now returns correct geometry. A regression in EGL/Wayland where the wrong format was passed is addressed.

Mesa 17.0.1 Released With 60+ Fixes Emil Velikov has announced the first point release to last month's big Mesa 17.0 release.

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Linux Benchmarks From a pure performance perspective, the AMD Ryzen is more than just competitive, it is downright awesome. After having hands-on time at the AMD Tech Day, I hit publish on our Ryzen pre-order story then promptly did so for a personal system and a system for our DemoEval lab (ETA on that one late March 2017 as it has some benchmarks it will be running in the meantime.) In fact, I even pre-ordered a complete set of components for STH’s William Harmon since I thought he would love the platform. We are going to have full power numbers once we get them in our standard test beds and into the data center.

eSOMiMX6-micro: NXP i.MX6 System on Module An interesting trend in the industry are SOM (System on Module): a high performance processor typically running Linux, Windows or Android with all the memory and necessary power logic gets put on a small module. The key benefit is that I don’t need to worry about the complex ball grid routing and the DDR memory connections/lines: all these problems are solved on a small module which then I can use in my design. It seems that NXP i.MX application processors are getting popular in this domain, and after looking at the Toradex Colibri modules, I have an i.MX6 module on my desk from e-con Systems: