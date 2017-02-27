Leftovers: Gaming
-
Trivia Device In Local Pub Running CentOS
-
[Video] Six Ways Valve Can Save Steam Machines (An Open Letter to Valve)
-
Rally, Dirt and Mud on Linux
Hey, here’s another game genre that gets some kind of revival! Rally games used to be plentiful in my days (Sega Rally in arcades… and on consoles, remember V-Rally, Colin McRae Rally on PS1 ?? Gran Turismo 2 even had a –piss poor– rally mode) yet these days they have almost become extinct. The dinosaurs of another by-gone era. In an age where there’s few developers who care about Rally, the real question is not simply if Dirt Rally is the best rally game available, rather if that’s a good rally game at all. On Linux, that’s the only Rally game you are likely to be able to purchase anyway (at least for a while), unless you want to get into WINE business.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Leftovers: Software
Desktop GNU/Linux
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics, Benchmarks
Recent comments
3 days 22 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 10 hours ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 1 day ago