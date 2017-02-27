Language Selection

Distros News

Saturday 4th of March 2017 10:03:01 PM
GNU
Linux
BSD
  • Three Rescue Disks for Your Toolbox

    If you're a SysAdmin, or work anywhere on the Ops side of DevOps, a rescue disc should be an essential part of your arsenal. With a bootable rescue system, either on a CD or on a thumb drive, you can recover a password, detect and remove a rootkit or other malware, repair a Master Boot Record, retrieve data from a damaged drive and more.

    You can build your own, of course. All of the necessary tools are freely available under open source licenses and are included in the repositories of most Linux distributions. But the easier route is to use one of the Linux distributions designed specifically as a rescue disc, and which comes with all of the tools you might need already installed. There are many, but we'll look at three of the most popular. Each includes tools to fix problems on machines running either Linux or Windows.

  • The most awaited distribution in Q2 2017

    The second quarter of 2017 promises to be very interesting.

    Several distributions schedule their release between April and June 2017.

    Apart from two usual competitors that issue their new releases every 6 months, Ubuntu and Fedora, we will see Tails 3.0 and Linux Lite 3.4.

  • Packaging with CPack — on FreeBSD

    Some days of the week, I work on Free Software projects that aren’t ready to see the light yet; they live in my own git repo’s, or wherever. While I have the intention of publishing eventually, I usually want to get things somewhat working before throwing code out there.

    Part of checking if things work is packaging, and installing the stuff on more than one system. Sure, I can build everywhere, or copy around executables, but it struck me that it’d be cool to have packages — you know, installable with the system package manager — for the stuff I make. O yeah, I know flatpak is the new orange, but I’m not that hip. I’ll stick with Debian and FreeBSD packages, thanks.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Leftovers: Software

  • [ANNOUNCE] pass 1.7 Released
    After two years, pass 1.7 has been released. This has been a huge release cycle, fixing countless bugs and adding all sorts of nice modernization. Hopefully this is a smooth release, though if all the churn results in bugs, we'll do another patch release soon.
  • Rspamd 1.5 has been released
    We are pleased to announce the new major Rspamd release 1.5 today. This release incudes a lot of major reworks, new cool features and a significant number of bugs being fixed. The update from the previous versions shouldn’t be hard, however, please check the migration document to be sure that the new version will not break the existing configuration.
  • [Older] LibreELEC (Krypton) v8.0.0 RELEASE
    LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.0.0 has arrived after a long gestation period encompassing 10x official alpha and 3x beta releases in addition to 200+ nightly milhouse builds. Based upon Kodi v17.0, our 8.0.0 release contains many small refinements to our user experience and a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to enhance stability and extend hardware support. For a description of new features and changes in Kodi please read the official Kodi v17.0 release notice.
  • Postfix 3.2 Released
  • Postfix stable release 3.2.0
    Postfix stable release 3.2.0 is available. This release ends support for legacy release Postfix 2.10.
  • GammaRay 2.7.0 Released
    We have released version 2.7 of our Qt application introspection tool GammaRay. GammaRay allows you to observe the behavior and data structures of Qt code inside your program live at runtime.
  • Terminal Emulator `Terminator` Sees New GTK3 Pre-release 1.91
    While the Terminator development is slow, the application is still actively improved, with version 1.91 being the second GTK3 pre-release. According to Stephen Boddy, the main Terminator developer, the GTK3 branch is already much better than the old GTK2 Terminator version and is already used by some Linux distributions (including Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus). Another GTK3 pre-release, version 1.92, should be available toward the end of March, while a final 2.0 (GTK3) release is expected at the end of April.
  • Argos Lets You Create GNOME Shell Extensions From Scripts (W/ BitBar Plugin Support)
    Argos is a tool inspired by the BitBar app for Mac, which makes it easy to create your own GNOME Shell extensions, using information provided via scripts. Being a GNOME Shell extension itself, Argos adds a button with a dropdown on the GNOME Shell top panel. This button can display or expose functionality provided by a script, be it Bash, Python, Ruby, and so on (remember to make it executable or else Argos won't use it).
  • Smartphone App: Bo App Lock is a new app locker app added to Tizen Store
  • [Slackware] I added Chromium 56 for Slackware 14.1 with a caveat
    A while ago, Chromium 56 ‘stable’ was released. It took a while for me to release Slackware 14.1 packages because of a crash bug in XFCE (and probably other non-KDE desktops too). I have been trying to find ways around the crash and been looking for patches, but there does not seem to be a solution for Slackware 14.1 other than working around it and losing some functionality.

Desktop GNU/Linux

  • The Librem 13 v1: A full-fledged modern laptop with coreboot for freedom and privacy freaks
    Coreboot is a free and open source software. The project aimed at replacing the proprietary BIOS firmware and blobs. Unfortunately, Coreboot does not run on the modern laptop (except Chromebooks) due to Intel ME and other closed source technologies.
  • The Linux Migration: Other Users' Stories, Part 1
    Shortly after I announced my intention to migrate to Linux as my primary desktop OS, a number of other folks contacted me and said they had made the same choice or they had been encouraged by my decision to also try it themselves. It seems that there is a fair amount of pent-up interest—at least in the IT community—to embrace Linux as a primary desktop OS. Given the level of interest, I thought it might be helpful for readers to hear from others who are also switching to Linux as their primary desktop OS, and so this post kicks off a series of posts where I’ll share other users’ stories about their Linux migration. In this first post of the series, you’ll get a chance to hear from Roddy Strachan. I’ve structured the information in a “question-and-answer” format to make it a bit easier to follow.
  • Gnome Foundation executive director wants you to think beyond the desktop
    Neil McGovern was recently elected as the Executive Director of the Gnome Foundation, a position that was previously held by Karen Sandler. Prior to joining the Gnome Foundation, McGovern was working with Collabora Productivity, a UK-based company that offers enterprise solutions based on the fully open source LibreOffice project. He spent five years at Collabora before taking over the full-time role at the Gnome Foundation. As you may already know, Gnome is one of the major open source projects. It’s a desktop environment for Linux and BSD systems. The Gnome Foundation oversees the development of the project.
  • Free Software Foundation Europe: What Happened In Munich
    For those looking for some interesting weekend reading, the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) has provided a lengthy write-up about what happened in Munich with regards to LiMux and the possibility of abandoning their Linux/open-source efforts in favor of going back to Microsoft Windows. The Munich city council and mayor haven't totally reverted their mind yet, but they have postponed the final decision. FSFE says their new mandate buys them additional time to work to convince them to stay with Linux and free software.

Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics, Benchmarks

  • Linux's OOM killer
    Some days ago I was wondering how Linux decides which process to kill when free memory is running low. (Spoiler: heuristics!)
  • [Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 17.0.1
    GLX/GLVND fix for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth" and other games. When using EGL under X11/DRI3 eglQuerySurface now returns correct geometry. A regression in EGL/Wayland where the wrong format was passed is addressed.
  • Mesa 17.0.1 Released With 60+ Fixes
    Emil Velikov has announced the first point release to last month's big Mesa 17.0 release.
  • AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Linux Benchmarks
    From a pure performance perspective, the AMD Ryzen is more than just competitive, it is downright awesome. After having hands-on time at the AMD Tech Day, I hit publish on our Ryzen pre-order story then promptly did so for a personal system and a system for our DemoEval lab (ETA on that one late March 2017 as it has some benchmarks it will be running in the meantime.) In fact, I even pre-ordered a complete set of components for STH’s William Harmon since I thought he would love the platform. We are going to have full power numbers once we get them in our standard test beds and into the data center.
  • eSOMiMX6-micro: NXP i.MX6 System on Module
    An interesting trend in the industry are SOM (System on Module): a high performance processor typically running Linux, Windows or Android with all the memory and necessary power logic gets put on a small module. The key benefit is that I don’t need to worry about the complex ball grid routing and the DDR memory connections/lines: all these problems are solved on a small module which then I can use in my design. It seems that NXP i.MX application processors are getting popular in this domain, and after looking at the Toradex Colibri modules, I have an i.MX6 module on my desk from e-con Systems:

