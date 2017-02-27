Leftovers: Software
After two years, pass 1.7 has been released. This has been a huge release cycle, fixing countless bugs and adding all sorts of nice modernization. Hopefully this is a smooth release, though if all the churn results in bugs, we'll do another patch release soon.
We are pleased to announce the new major Rspamd release 1.5 today. This release incudes a lot of major reworks, new cool features and a significant number of bugs being fixed. The update from the previous versions shouldn’t be hard, however, please check the migration document to be sure that the new version will not break the existing configuration.
LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.0.0 has arrived after a long gestation period encompassing 10x official alpha and 3x beta releases in addition to 200+ nightly milhouse builds. Based upon Kodi v17.0, our 8.0.0 release contains many small refinements to our user experience and a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to enhance stability and extend hardware support. For a description of new features and changes in Kodi please read the official Kodi v17.0 release notice.
Postfix stable release 3.2.0 is available. This release ends support for legacy release Postfix 2.10.
We have released version 2.7 of our Qt application introspection tool GammaRay. GammaRay allows you to observe the behavior and data structures of Qt code inside your program live at runtime.
While the Terminator development is slow, the application is still actively improved, with version 1.91 being the second GTK3 pre-release.
According to Stephen Boddy, the main Terminator developer, the GTK3 branch is already much better than the old GTK2 Terminator version and is already used by some Linux distributions (including Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus).
Another GTK3 pre-release, version 1.92, should be available toward the end of March, while a final 2.0 (GTK3) release is expected at the end of April.
Argos is a tool inspired by the BitBar app for Mac, which makes it easy to create your own GNOME Shell extensions, using information provided via scripts.
Being a GNOME Shell extension itself, Argos adds a button with a dropdown on the GNOME Shell top panel. This button can display or expose functionality provided by a script, be it Bash, Python, Ruby, and so on (remember to make it executable or else Argos won't use it).
A while ago, Chromium 56 ‘stable’ was released. It took a while for me to release Slackware 14.1 packages because of a crash bug in XFCE (and probably other non-KDE desktops too). I have been trying to find ways around the crash and been looking for patches, but there does not seem to be a solution for Slackware 14.1 other than working around it and losing some functionality.
Desktop GNU/Linux
Coreboot is a free and open source software. The project aimed at replacing the proprietary BIOS firmware and blobs. Unfortunately, Coreboot does not run on the modern laptop (except Chromebooks) due to Intel ME and other closed source technologies.
Shortly after I announced my intention to migrate to Linux as my primary desktop OS, a number of other folks contacted me and said they had made the same choice or they had been encouraged by my decision to also try it themselves. It seems that there is a fair amount of pent-up interest—at least in the IT community—to embrace Linux as a primary desktop OS. Given the level of interest, I thought it might be helpful for readers to hear from others who are also switching to Linux as their primary desktop OS, and so this post kicks off a series of posts where I’ll share other users’ stories about their Linux migration.
In this first post of the series, you’ll get a chance to hear from Roddy Strachan. I’ve structured the information in a “question-and-answer” format to make it a bit easier to follow.
Neil McGovern was recently elected as the Executive Director of the Gnome Foundation, a position that was previously held by Karen Sandler.
Prior to joining the Gnome Foundation, McGovern was working with Collabora Productivity, a UK-based company that offers enterprise solutions based on the fully open source LibreOffice project. He spent five years at Collabora before taking over the full-time role at the Gnome Foundation.
As you may already know, Gnome is one of the major open source projects. It’s a desktop environment for Linux and BSD systems. The Gnome Foundation oversees the development of the project.
For those looking for some interesting weekend reading, the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) has provided a lengthy write-up about what happened in Munich with regards to LiMux and the possibility of abandoning their Linux/open-source efforts in favor of going back to Microsoft Windows.
The Munich city council and mayor haven't totally reverted their mind yet, but they have postponed the final decision. FSFE says their new mandate buys them additional time to work to convince them to stay with Linux and free software.
