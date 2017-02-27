Linux Foundation and Linux
-
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Adds CoreDNS as Seventh Hosted Project
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has accepted the CoreDNS networking project into its project roster. CoreDNS had been trying to become hosted CNCF project since at least October 2016, though it's first attempt was not successful.
The CNCF itself is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project and first got started back in July 2015. The first project to come over to the CNCF was Google's Kubernetes, open-source container orchestration platform. Since then the CNCF has added five other projects including: Prometheus monitoring, OpenTracing, Fluentd logging, LinkerD and the gRPC projects.
-
Btrfs Gets More Fixes & Performance Optimizations For Linux 4.11
Chris Mason has sent in a secondary pull request of Btrfs material for the Linux 4.11 merge window.
Last week Mason sent in the main Btrfs pull request for 4.11 and it basically amounted to fixes. With the secondary pull request mailed in on Thursday, there are more fixes and performance improvements.
-
WeTek Hub & WeTek Play Steaming/Media Devices To Be Supported By Linux 4.11
Submitted earlier in the Linux 4.11 merge window were the big ARM SoC and platform changes for this next kernel version while some last-minute ARM changes have just arrived.
Arnd Bergmann sent in some last-minute ARM SoC updates for the Linux 4.11 kernel. These late changes include USB 3.0 support for Samsung's Exynos 7, some Samsung power management updates, WeTek set-top box support, and some fixes.
-
Valleyview & Cherryview To Get Atomic Mode-Setting Enabled
Intel's set to enable atomic mode-setting by default with code slated to land for the Linux 4.12 kernel.
The initial patches for enabling atomic mode-setting by default turned it on for Gen5 (Ironlake) hardware and newer, but left out Valleyview and Cherryview hardware due to problems. But now it looks like for Linux 4.12 the Cherryview/Valleyview problems could be addressed and see those mobile platforms go atomic too.
-
Geminilake Will Require Intel Audio Firmware Blobs
Besides recent Intel graphics hardware making use of firmware binary blobs now for the GuC/HuC functionality, Intel audio hardware continues in making use of firmware binary-only blobs for audio support.
-
Maui 17.03 – “Cuba Libre” released
The Maui Team is happy to announce the release of Maui 17.03 – Cuba Libre. This release comes with plenty new package updates and KDE Plasma 5.9.3. It also ships Frameworks 5.31, Qt 5.7.1 and LTS Linux Kernel 4.4.0~65. Firefox was updated to version 51 and Thunderbird to version 45.
