Leftovers: Debian and Ubuntu What to Do After Installing Debian Debian organizes everything, so it is not a surprise that much of working with post-install Debian involves enabling the right repositories and selecting packages from them. This approach means that, although configuring Debian naturally overlaps with the configuration of most Linux distributions, it has a perspective that takes awhile to fully grasp and appreciate. The easiest time to configure Debian, of course, is during installation, and Debian's detailed installer makes it trivial to setup even many advanced features before your first login. However, needs and preferences differ and develop, and after you enter your password for the first time, Debian has all the tools you need to configure everything you need. The only catch is that finding what you need can sometimes take a while.

New video demos Ubuntu Personal 16.04 on Aquaris M10 tablet German YouTuber Alex has published a new (german) video on his “Warum Linux Besser Ist” (“Why Linux is better”) channel detailing how to install Ubuntu Personal 16.04 on the bq Aquaris M10 FHD tablet. For the installation process he uses the magic-device-tool created by fellow Ubuntu member Marius Quabeck. Among its many supported device and operating system combinations, the magic-device-tool also offers an option for installing the latest (“staging”) image on the bq Aquaris M10 FHD tablet (both the official Ubuntu version and the Android version). This image identifies itself as “Ubuntu 16.04 (r157)” and was released on March 3, 2017.

Playing Games on Ubuntu Core

Mir and graphics on Ubuntu Core Mir is a set of libraries for implementing a display server for Linux, developed by Canonical since 2012 and aimed at replacing the X Window System. It stands in competition with Wayland. Both are designed to be faster, more secure (X11 lets any application snoop on any other application and grab the whole screen), and generally better than the aging X Window System (which was mainly developed for remote connections to mainframes).

Leftovers: Gaming Trivia Device In Local Pub Running CentOS

[Video] Six Ways Valve Can Save Steam Machines (An Open Letter to Valve)

Rally, Dirt and Mud on Linux Hey, here’s another game genre that gets some kind of revival! Rally games used to be plentiful in my days (Sega Rally in arcades… and on consoles, remember V-Rally, Colin McRae Rally on PS1 ?? Gran Turismo 2 even had a –piss poor– rally mode) yet these days they have almost become extinct. The dinosaurs of another by-gone era. In an age where there’s few developers who care about Rally, the real question is not simply if Dirt Rally is the best rally game available, rather if that’s a good rally game at all. On Linux, that’s the only Rally game you are likely to be able to purchase anyway (at least for a while), unless you want to get into WINE business.