Mozilla News
Containers Come to Test Pilot
The Containers feature in Firefox Nightly gives users the ability to place barriers on the flow of data across sites by isolating cookies, indexedDB, localStorage, and caches within discrete browsing contexts. If you’re interested in the history and technology behind Containers, please read this blog post outlining the rationale for the Nightly implementation.
While the feature has garnered positive notice among our Nightly audience, there remain outstanding questions about the user experience that suggest the need for further exploration.
Link: The Story of Firefox OS
I worked on Firefox OS for several years as well (I arrived on the project some time after Ben did) until mostly its end. I noticed there was a lot of misunderstanding in what the goal was, and a lot of questions. To me it was a great effort that tried to disrupt the market by opening the silos of mobile applications, using the web, trying to become the third mobile OS. A project a lot of people didn't think fit in Mozilla's mission. Its conclusion was much personal sadness.
Firefox OS developer provides a (not so) brief history of the operating system
Francis notes that it’s unlikely Mozilla will revive the project anytime soon, but he thinks cancelling Firefox OS was a mistake and that if he were starting from scratch he’d focus first on a mid-range tablet rather than entry-level smartphones, focus on a browser-based user interface and try to cede less control over the direction of the project to hardware and network partners.
Maui 17.03 – “Cuba Libre” released
The Maui Team is happy to announce the release of Maui 17.03 – Cuba Libre. This release comes with plenty new package updates and KDE Plasma 5.9.3. It also ships Frameworks 5.31, Qt 5.7.1 and LTS Linux Kernel 4.4.0~65. Firefox was updated to version 51 and Thunderbird to version 45.
