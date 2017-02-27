Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mozilla News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of March 2017 09:52:40 AM Filed under
Moz/FF
  • Containers Come to Test Pilot

    The Containers feature in Firefox Nightly gives users the ability to place barriers on the flow of data across sites by isolating cookies, indexedDB, localStorage, and caches within discrete browsing contexts. If you’re interested in the history and technology behind Containers, please read this blog post outlining the rationale for the Nightly implementation.

    While the feature has garnered positive notice among our Nightly audience, there remain outstanding questions about the user experience that suggest the need for further exploration.

  • Link: The Story of Firefox OS

    I worked on Firefox OS for several years as well (I arrived on the project some time after Ben did) until mostly its end. I noticed there was a lot of misunderstanding in what the goal was, and a lot of questions. To me it was a great effort that tried to disrupt the market by opening the silos of mobile applications, using the web, trying to become the third mobile OS. A project a lot of people didn't think fit in Mozilla's mission. Its conclusion was much personal sadness.

  • Firefox OS developer provides a (not so) brief history of the operating system

    Francis notes that it’s unlikely Mozilla will revive the project anytime soon, but he thinks cancelling Firefox OS was a mistake and that if he were starting from scratch he’d focus first on a mid-range tablet rather than entry-level smartphones, focus on a browser-based user interface and try to cede less control over the direction of the project to hardware and network partners.

»

More in Tux Machines

Maui 17.03 – “Cuba Libre” released

The Maui Team is happy to announce the release of Maui 17.03 – Cuba Libre. This release comes with plenty new package updates and KDE Plasma 5.9.3. It also ships Frameworks 5.31, Qt 5.7.1 and LTS Linux Kernel 4.4.0~65. Firefox was updated to version 51 and Thunderbird to version 45. Read more

Distros News

  • Three Rescue Disks for Your Toolbox
    If you're a SysAdmin, or work anywhere on the Ops side of DevOps, a rescue disc should be an essential part of your arsenal. With a bootable rescue system, either on a CD or on a thumb drive, you can recover a password, detect and remove a rootkit or other malware, repair a Master Boot Record, retrieve data from a damaged drive and more. You can build your own, of course. All of the necessary tools are freely available under open source licenses and are included in the repositories of most Linux distributions. But the easier route is to use one of the Linux distributions designed specifically as a rescue disc, and which comes with all of the tools you might need already installed. There are many, but we'll look at three of the most popular. Each includes tools to fix problems on machines running either Linux or Windows.
  • The most awaited distribution in Q2 2017
    The second quarter of 2017 promises to be very interesting. Several distributions schedule their release between April and June 2017. Apart from two usual competitors that issue their new releases every 6 months, Ubuntu and Fedora, we will see Tails 3.0 and Linux Lite 3.4.
  • Packaging with CPack — on FreeBSD
    Some days of the week, I work on Free Software projects that aren’t ready to see the light yet; they live in my own git repo’s, or wherever. While I have the intention of publishing eventually, I usually want to get things somewhat working before throwing code out there. Part of checking if things work is packaging, and installing the stuff on more than one system. Sure, I can build everywhere, or copy around executables, but it struck me that it’d be cool to have packages — you know, installable with the system package manager — for the stuff I make. O yeah, I know flatpak is the new orange, but I’m not that hip. I’ll stick with Debian and FreeBSD packages, thanks.

Leftovers: Debian and Ubuntu

  • What to Do After Installing Debian
    Debian organizes everything, so it is not a surprise that much of working with post-install Debian involves enabling the right repositories and selecting packages from them. This approach means that, although configuring Debian naturally overlaps with the configuration of most Linux distributions, it has a perspective that takes awhile to fully grasp and appreciate. The easiest time to configure Debian, of course, is during installation, and Debian's detailed installer makes it trivial to setup even many advanced features before your first login. However, needs and preferences differ and develop, and after you enter your password for the first time, Debian has all the tools you need to configure everything you need. The only catch is that finding what you need can sometimes take a while.
  • New video demos Ubuntu Personal 16.04 on Aquaris M10 tablet
    German YouTuber Alex has published a new (german) video on his “Warum Linux Besser Ist” (“Why Linux is better”) channel detailing how to install Ubuntu Personal 16.04 on the bq Aquaris M10 FHD tablet. For the installation process he uses the magic-device-tool created by fellow Ubuntu member Marius Quabeck. Among its many supported device and operating system combinations, the magic-device-tool also offers an option for installing the latest (“staging”) image on the bq Aquaris M10 FHD tablet (both the official Ubuntu version and the Android version). This image identifies itself as “Ubuntu 16.04 (r157)” and was released on March 3, 2017.
  • Playing Games on Ubuntu Core
  • Mir and graphics on Ubuntu Core
    Mir is a set of libraries for implementing a display server for Linux, developed by Canonical since 2012 and aimed at replacing the X Window System. It stands in competition with Wayland. Both are designed to be faster, more secure (X11 lets any application snoop on any other application and grab the whole screen), and generally better than the aging X Window System (which was mainly developed for remote connections to mainframes).

Leftovers: Gaming

  • Trivia Device In Local Pub Running CentOS
  • [Video] Six Ways Valve Can Save Steam Machines (An Open Letter to Valve)
  • Rally, Dirt and Mud on Linux
    Hey, here’s another game genre that gets some kind of revival! Rally games used to be plentiful in my days (Sega Rally in arcades… and on consoles, remember V-Rally, Colin McRae Rally on PS1 ?? Gran Turismo 2 even had a –piss poor– rally mode) yet these days they have almost become extinct. The dinosaurs of another by-gone era. In an age where there’s few developers who care about Rally, the real question is not simply if Dirt Rally is the best rally game available, rather if that’s a good rally game at all. On Linux, that’s the only Rally game you are likely to be able to purchase anyway (at least for a while), unless you want to get into WINE business.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6