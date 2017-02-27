Android Leftovers
GPS on Replicant 6
I use Replicant on my main Samsung S3 mobile phone. Replicant is a fully free Android distribution. One consequence of the “fully free” means that some functionality is not working properly, because the hardware requires non-free software. I am in the process of upgrading my main phone to the latest beta builds of Replicant 6. Getting GPS to work on Replicant/S3 is not that difficult. I have made the decision that I am willing to compromise on freedom a bit for my Geocaching hobby. I have written before how to get GPS to work on Replicant 4.0 and GPS on Replicant 4.2. When I upgraded to Wolfgang’s Replicant 6 build back in September 2016, it took some time to figure out how to get GPS to work. I prepared notes on non-free firmware on Replicant 6 which included a section on getting GPS to work. Unfortunately, that method requires that you build your own image and has access to the build tree. Which is not for everyone. This writeup explains how to get GPS to work on a Replicant 6 without building your own image. Wolfgang already explained how to add all other non-free firmware to Replicant 6 but it did not cover GPS. The reason is that GPS requires non-free software to run on your main CPU. You should understand the consequences of this before proceeding!
Google launches stable version of Android Studio 2.3
A step-by-step guide on how to delete and recover photos on your Android smartphone
MWC 2017 - the best Android 7.0 Nougat phones released this week
Maui 17.03 – “Cuba Libre” released
The Maui Team is happy to announce the release of Maui 17.03 – Cuba Libre. This release comes with plenty new package updates and KDE Plasma 5.9.3. It also ships Frameworks 5.31, Qt 5.7.1 and LTS Linux Kernel 4.4.0~65. Firefox was updated to version 51 and Thunderbird to version 45.
