Proprietary Software
-
LongoMatch open source video analysis tool
The open source version of LongoMatch is available for Windows, Mac OS X and various Linus distributions. It requires that you download and install a codec pack as well, as it is required for some of the application's functionality.
-
Blackmagic Design release DaVinci Resolve for Linux and two new low budget control panels
DaVinci Resolve just keeps getting better and better with each new announcement. A long time staple for cinematic colour correction & grading, Resolve recently started adding editing capabilities. Those still have a little way to go, but they’re coming along nicely. Today, though, they’ve announced that DaVinci Resolve is now available for Linux.
-
How to hack the upcoming Dutch elections – and how hackers could have hacked all Dutch elections since 2009
I am now at 03:44 minutes into this epic instruction video and I notice that the instructor seems to be running Windows via an administrator account...
-
Red Hat Development
Proprietary Software
Talks and FOSS Events
Android Leftovers
