Red Hat Development
-
Systemd open issues after 233 release
In May last year, we made good progress with the bug backlog. This was before the systemd-230 release. In November, we were preparing for systemd-232, a we made a nice dip too. After four more months of development, systemd-233 was released. I was a bit disappointed to see that this time we didn't make such visible progress...
-
Fedora Free Media programme group refresh
Fedorahosted closed down at the end of last month. Unfortunately, Free Media has quite a few components and we haven't been able to migrate the pipeline to Pagure completely yet. In fact, we've temporarily closed Free Media down for the moment - the form says so too. Since we're re-doing the complete process and the infrastructure, we also decided to refresh the membership list.
-
Rawhide notes from the trail, the 2017-03-04 edition
Well, branching of Fedora 26 off rawhide has come and gone, and it was a bit of a rocky ride this time sadly.
The branched composes were failing at first, then working, but not actually syncing to the master mirrors in order for mirrormanager to notice it and people to you know, actually use it.
-
