Hardware and Graphics
-
[Video] AMD Ryzen 1800X / Geforce 1080 - Do they work on Linux?
-
AMD Ryzen CPU Core Scaling Performance
Curious how Ryzen scales across its CPU cores and SMT? Here are some Ubuntu Linux benchmarks testing a Ryzen 7 1700 with different core counts.
-
MirAL 1.3
There’s a new MirAL release (1.3.0) available in ‘Zesty Zapus’ (Ubuntu 17.04) and the so-called “stable phone overlay” ppa for ‘Xenial Xerus’ (Ubuntu 16.04LTS). MirAL is a project aimed at simplifying the development of Mir servers and particularly providing a stable ABI and sensible default behaviors.
-
MirAL 1.3 Adds Support For Workspaces, Background In Miral-Shell
Alan Griffiths of Canonical has announced the release of MirAL 1.3, Mir's abstraction layer to ease bringing up new environments under Mir while providing a stable ABI.
-
RadeonSI's Mesa Shader Cache Can Be A Big Help To Modern Linux Games
With the rest of the RadeonSI shader cache support landing in Mesa, I have carried out some benchmarks to measure the impact of this on-disk GLSL shader cache not only for the performance of games but also the reduced load-times.
-
