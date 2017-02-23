Language Selection

Hardware and Graphics

Sunday 5th of March 2017
Graphics/Benchmarks
Hardware
Red Hat Development

  • Systemd open issues after 233 release
    In May last year, we made good progress with the bug backlog. This was before the systemd-230 release. In November, we were preparing for systemd-232, a we made a nice dip too. After four more months of development, systemd-233 was released. I was a bit disappointed to see that this time we didn't make such visible progress...
  • Fedora Free Media programme group refresh
    Fedorahosted closed down at the end of last month. Unfortunately, Free Media has quite a few components and we haven't been able to migrate the pipeline to Pagure completely yet. In fact, we've temporarily closed Free Media down for the moment - the form says so too. Since we're re-doing the complete process and the infrastructure, we also decided to refresh the membership list.
  • Rawhide notes from the trail, the 2017-03-04 edition
    Well, branching of Fedora 26 off rawhide has come and gone, and it was a bit of a rocky ride this time sadly. The branched composes were failing at first, then working, but not actually syncing to the master mirrors in order for mirrormanager to notice it and people to you know, actually use it.

Talks and FOSS Events

  • Me at the RSA Conference
    This is my talk at the RSA Conference last month. It's on regulation and the Internet of Things, along the lines of this essay.
  • How to handle conflict like a boss
    I was initially afraid that a talk about conflict management would be touchy-feely to the point of uselessness, but found that every time Deb Nicholson described a scenario, I could remember a project that I'd been involved in where just such a problem had arisen. In the end, her "Handle conflict like a boss" presentation may turn out to have been one of the more rewarding talks I heard at FOSDEM 2017. Nicholson's first contention was that conflict happens because some people are missing some information. She related a story about a shared apartment where the resident who was responsible for dividing up the electricity bill was getting quite annoyed at the resident who had got behind on his share, until Nicholson pointed out that the latter resident was away at his grandmother's funeral. Instantly, the person who'd been angry was calm and concerned, through no change other than coming into possession of all the facts. Conflict is natural, said Nicholson, but it doesn't have to be the end of the world.
  • Principled free-software license enforcement
    Issues of when and how to enforce free-software licenses, and who should do it, have been on some people's minds recently, and Richard Fontana from Red Hat decided to continue the discussion at FOSDEM. This was a fairly lawyerly talk; phrases like "alleged violation" and "I think that..." were scattered throughout it to a degree not normally found in talks by developers. This is because Fontana is a lawyer at Red Hat, and he was talking about ideas which, while they are not official Red Hat positions, were developed following discussions between him and other members of the legal team at Red Hat. To his mind, GPL enforcement has always been an important element of free-software law; not that we should all be doing it, all the time, but like it or not, litigation is part of a legal system. Awareness of its possibility, however, was making some Red Hat customers and partners worried about the prospect. There has not, in fact, been much actual litigation around free-software licenses — certainly not compared to the amount of litigation software companies are capable of generating in the normal course of business — thus Fontana felt their fears were unreasonable.

Android Leftovers

  • GPS on Replicant 6
    I use Replicant on my main Samsung S3 mobile phone. Replicant is a fully free Android distribution. One consequence of the “fully free” means that some functionality is not working properly, because the hardware requires non-free software. I am in the process of upgrading my main phone to the latest beta builds of Replicant 6. Getting GPS to work on Replicant/S3 is not that difficult. I have made the decision that I am willing to compromise on freedom a bit for my Geocaching hobby. I have written before how to get GPS to work on Replicant 4.0 and GPS on Replicant 4.2. When I upgraded to Wolfgang’s Replicant 6 build back in September 2016, it took some time to figure out how to get GPS to work. I prepared notes on non-free firmware on Replicant 6 which included a section on getting GPS to work. Unfortunately, that method requires that you build your own image and has access to the build tree. Which is not for everyone. This writeup explains how to get GPS to work on a Replicant 6 without building your own image. Wolfgang already explained how to add all other non-free firmware to Replicant 6 but it did not cover GPS. The reason is that GPS requires non-free software to run on your main CPU. You should understand the consequences of this before proceeding!
