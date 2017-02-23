Leftovers: OSS
Open source branding
But the problem is this: you've added an extra "brand" to your project. When new users find your project, they are confused. Is it Wibbler, or is it ChartZen? How does ChartZen connect to Wibbler? Do I need to get Wibbler if I just want to use ChartZen? Do I need to run two different servers, one to run Wibbler and another for ChartZen?
By adding the second name, you've confused the original project.
Google Invites Open Source Devs to Give E2EMail Encryption a Go
Google last week released its E2EMail encryption code to open source as a way of pushing development of the technology.
"Google has been criticized over the amount of time and seeming lack of progress it has made in E2EMail encryption, so open sourcing the code could help the project proceed more quickly," said Charles King, principal analyst at Pund-IT.
That will not stop critics, as reactions to the decision have shown, he told LinuxInsider.
Red Hat Development
Proprietary Software
Talks and FOSS Events
Android Leftovers
