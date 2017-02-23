today's leftovers
{Older] Docker in Production: An Update
Docker has no business model and no way to monetize. It’s fair to say that they are releasing to all platforms (Mac/Windows) and integrating all kind of features (Swarm) as a desperate move to 1) not let any competitor have any distinctive feature 2) get everyone to use docker and docker tools 3) lock customers completely in their ecosystem 4) publish a ton of news, articles and releases in the process, increasing hype 5) justify their valuation.
China, India, USA: 3 Largest Phone Markets vs Nokia via HMD. Why Nokia 6 will not matter in USA but will rule in India: Marketing Fundamentals 101
Nokia's handset return story via HMD is a marketing challenge. How HMD is handling it, tells us they know their marketing and are executing a strategy that should please all marketing professors. HMD understand about a segmented offering, about regional differentiation, about positioning against competition, about brand strengths and weaknesses, about market opportunities ('low hanging fruit') and most of all in handsets of course they know about retail distribution. This is the 'sensible' analysis of the Nokia 6, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.
Contribute your skills to Debian in Paris, May 13-14 2017
Debian is a free operating system for your computer. An operating system is the set of basic programs and utilities that make your computer run. Debian comes with dozens of thousands of packages, precompiled software bundled up for easy installation on your machine. A number of other operating systems, such as Ubuntu and Tails, are based on Debian.
DBD::mysql – even more utf8-issues fixed, super CI
SSSD: {DBus,Socket}-activated responders (2nd try!)
VirtFS New Plugin Guide
