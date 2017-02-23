Proprietary Software LongoMatch open source video analysis tool The open source version of LongoMatch is available for Windows, Mac OS X and various Linus distributions. It requires that you download and install a codec pack as well, as it is required for some of the application's functionality.

Blackmagic Design release DaVinci Resolve for Linux and two new low budget control panels DaVinci Resolve just keeps getting better and better with each new announcement. A long time staple for cinematic colour correction & grading, Resolve recently started adding editing capabilities. Those still have a little way to go, but they’re coming along nicely. Today, though, they’ve announced that DaVinci Resolve is now available for Linux.

How to hack the upcoming Dutch elections – and how hackers could have hacked all Dutch elections since 2009 I am now at 03:44 minutes into this epic instruction video and I notice that the instructor seems to be running Windows via an administrator account...

Talks and FOSS Events Me at the RSA Conference This is my talk at the RSA Conference last month. It's on regulation and the Internet of Things, along the lines of this essay.

How to handle conflict like a boss I was initially afraid that a talk about conflict management would be touchy-feely to the point of uselessness, but found that every time Deb Nicholson described a scenario, I could remember a project that I'd been involved in where just such a problem had arisen. In the end, her "Handle conflict like a boss" presentation may turn out to have been one of the more rewarding talks I heard at FOSDEM 2017. Nicholson's first contention was that conflict happens because some people are missing some information. She related a story about a shared apartment where the resident who was responsible for dividing up the electricity bill was getting quite annoyed at the resident who had got behind on his share, until Nicholson pointed out that the latter resident was away at his grandmother's funeral. Instantly, the person who'd been angry was calm and concerned, through no change other than coming into possession of all the facts. Conflict is natural, said Nicholson, but it doesn't have to be the end of the world.

Principled free-software license enforcement Issues of when and how to enforce free-software licenses, and who should do it, have been on some people's minds recently, and Richard Fontana from Red Hat decided to continue the discussion at FOSDEM. This was a fairly lawyerly talk; phrases like "alleged violation" and "I think that..." were scattered throughout it to a degree not normally found in talks by developers. This is because Fontana is a lawyer at Red Hat, and he was talking about ideas which, while they are not official Red Hat positions, were developed following discussions between him and other members of the legal team at Red Hat. To his mind, GPL enforcement has always been an important element of free-software law; not that we should all be doing it, all the time, but like it or not, litigation is part of a legal system. Awareness of its possibility, however, was making some Red Hat customers and partners worried about the prospect. There has not, in fact, been much actual litigation around free-software licenses — certainly not compared to the amount of litigation software companies are capable of generating in the normal course of business — thus Fontana felt their fears were unreasonable.