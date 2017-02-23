Releases: Kwort and Trenta OS
Kwort 4.3.2 is out
Kwort 4.3.2 is available for download
[Trenta OS] March 2017 Update
We would like to start this update by thanking our dedicated fans and community members who have shown us nothing but support over the 3 years that we have worked on Trenta OS and Trenta.io. Today we will make some possibly unpopular announcements. Our goal of providing you with the best looking open-source desktop experience has not changed. Though, we do need to make some critical changes at this time.
[...]
TL;DR: Trenta OS ISO release schedule has been put on hold. Rainier UI and Trenta OS testing packages will be installable on existing Ubuntu Gnome installations and possibly more distros for testing. There will be more community interaction.
