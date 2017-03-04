Litebook launches $249 Linux laptop
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of March 2017 09:21:47 PM Filed under
The market for Linux-equipped laptops continues to expand, whether crowd-funded or DIY or just replacing Windows on an existing notebook on your own. Another entrant has emerged that's more powerful than the Kickstarter-backed Pinebook but less expensive than the KDE Slimbook.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 days 21 hours ago
1 week 6 hours ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
21 weeks 2 days ago