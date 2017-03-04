Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Litebook launches $249 Linux laptop

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of March 2017 09:21:47 PM Filed under
Linux

The market for Linux-equipped laptops continues to expand, whether crowd-funded or DIY or just replacing Windows on an existing notebook on your own. Another entrant has emerged that's more powerful than the Kickstarter-backed Pinebook but less expensive than the KDE Slimbook.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Red Hat Financial News

Litebook launches $249 Linux laptop

The market for Linux-equipped laptops continues to expand, whether crowd-funded or DIY or just replacing Windows on an existing notebook on your own. Another entrant has emerged that's more powerful than the Kickstarter-backed Pinebook but less expensive than the KDE Slimbook. Read more

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6