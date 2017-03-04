Android Leftovers
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of March 2017 09:52:02 PM Filed under
How to Disable Bluetooth Automatic Playback on any Android Phone
How to install Kodi on an Android tablet or smartphone
LG To Update G4 and V10 to Android 7.0 Nougat After All
Another year, another flagship iteration. With every such step, a product that was once the top of its game gives way to a newer generation. Consumers who purchased the previous flagship now have to live with their product not being first priority anymore.
Must read: top 10 Android stories
Android smartphone users more likely to download malware than iPhone users
UMIDIGI Z Pro International Giveaway
