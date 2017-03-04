This is the third edition of TWTWTW, a weekly blog observing the latest developments in the open source world. TWTWTW aims to give a summary of the most important open source news of the week. For this edition, we present a succinct catchup covering hardware, software, and book roundups.

[...]

The Wine development release 2.3 is now available. Wine (originally an acronym for “Wine Is Not an Emulator”) is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems, such as Linux, macOS, & BSD.

Lennart Poettering has announced the release of systemd 233. This is a suite of basic building blocks for a Linux system. It bootstraps the user space and manages all processes subsequently.

There’s a new release of exGENT, a Linux distribution based on Gentoo. This 64-bit distro adds Xfce 4.12.1 and kernel 4.10.1, as well as replacing the boot loader Grub Legacy with Grub2. Linux Lite saw a new beta release. And Q4OS published a third maintenance update to the Q4OS 1.8 Orion.