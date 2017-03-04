Leftovers: Software
-
Kube, a new KDE email/PIM app, sees first tech preview release
Heard about KDE Kube? It’s a promising new project building a KDE mail and personal information manager suite built around QtQuick and a high-performance data access layer called ‘Sink’.
Kube 0.1.0 was released this weekend and is the first pre-production tech preview release of the app. While it’s still (very) rough around the edges, it’s still a promising glimpse at what could mature to be a standout KDE application.
-
Using Krita Without a Keyboard
Recently we added a custom hotkey file to Krita to work with a hotkey application called Tablet Pro. Tablet Pro allows you to use your tablet without a keyboard by replacing the keyboard shortcuts with custom onscreen hotkeys. For our Krita users our goal has been to give digital artists the power to create at a professional level without a huge expense. Tablet Pro is working with us on that goal. We were happy to work together on this and are excited to share the results. The hotkeys they provide will give you a very similar experience to a Wacom Cintiq with expresskeys.
-
RcppSMC 0.1.5
-
RcppGSL 0.3.2
-
VidCutter 3.0 Released with New Features, MPV Backend
VidCutter, the open-source video trimmer app we mentioned back in January, is back with a new release — and it’s a big one. The cross-platform Qt5 app lets you quickly and easily trim, split and join video clips without needing to re-encode.
-
Green Recorder 2.0 Released, Lets You Screen Record Wayland
A new version of Green Recorder Among the new features this simple desktop screen recorder picks up is screen recording in Wayland sessions (more on that further down) plus a couple of advanced screen recording options.
-
Green Recorder 2.0 Released, Adding GNOME’s Wayland Support
Green Recorder is a simple recording program for the Linux desktop. It was written using Python and utilizes ffmpeg as its core. It also uses the GTK+ library. The initial version of the program was released around 1 month ago.
-
That Was The Week That Was (TWTWTW): Edition 3
This is the third edition of TWTWTW, a weekly blog observing the latest developments in the open source world. TWTWTW aims to give a summary of the most important open source news of the week. For this edition, we present a succinct catchup covering hardware, software, and book roundups.
[...]
The Wine development release 2.3 is now available. Wine (originally an acronym for “Wine Is Not an Emulator”) is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems, such as Linux, macOS, & BSD.
Lennart Poettering has announced the release of systemd 233. This is a suite of basic building blocks for a Linux system. It bootstraps the user space and manages all processes subsequently.
There’s a new release of exGENT, a Linux distribution based on Gentoo. This 64-bit distro adds Xfce 4.12.1 and kernel 4.10.1, as well as replacing the boot loader Grub Legacy with Grub2. Linux Lite saw a new beta release. And Q4OS published a third maintenance update to the Q4OS 1.8 Orion.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 days 21 hours ago
1 week 6 hours ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
21 weeks 2 days ago