Linux and Graphics
The New Features Of The Linux 4.11 Kernel
Linux 4.11 Doesn't Change The Game For AMD's Ryzen
Linux 4.11 is worthwhile in that it's bringing ALC1220 audio support, the codec used by many Ryzen (and Intel Kabylake) motherboards, but this next kernel version doesn't appear to change Ryzen's performance.
I didn't see anything notable this Linux 4.11 merge window with regard to Ryzen for potentially affecting its performance, but I ran some benchmarks this weekend just to confirm.
SWR Software Rasterizer Now Supports Geometry Shaders
Intel's "SWR" software rasterizer living within Mesa now has support for OpenGL geometry shaders.
Thanks to work that landed today by Intel's Tim Rowley, there is now support for OpenGL geometry shaders in this software rasterizer. The code amounts to over 700 lines of new code to implement GL GS support.
