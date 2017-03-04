Language Selection

Linux and Graphics

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of March 2017 09:57:31 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • The New Features Of The Linux 4.11 Kernel
  • Linux 4.11 Doesn't Change The Game For AMD's Ryzen

    Linux 4.11 is worthwhile in that it's bringing ALC1220 audio support, the codec used by many Ryzen (and Intel Kabylake) motherboards, but this next kernel version doesn't appear to change Ryzen's performance.

    I didn't see anything notable this Linux 4.11 merge window with regard to Ryzen for potentially affecting its performance, but I ran some benchmarks this weekend just to confirm.

  • SWR Software Rasterizer Now Supports Geometry Shaders

    Intel's "SWR" software rasterizer living within Mesa now has support for OpenGL geometry shaders.

    Thanks to work that landed today by Intel's Tim Rowley, there is now support for OpenGL geometry shaders in this software rasterizer. The code amounts to over 700 lines of new code to implement GL GS support.

Litebook launches $249 Linux laptop

The market for Linux-equipped laptops continues to expand, whether crowd-funded or DIY or just replacing Windows on an existing notebook on your own. Another entrant has emerged that's more powerful than the Kickstarter-backed Pinebook but less expensive than the KDE Slimbook. Read more

