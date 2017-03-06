So two weeks have passed, the merge window is over, and 4.11-rc1 has

been tagged and pushed out.

This looks like a fairly regular release. It's on the smallish side,

but mainly just compared to 4.9 and 4.10 - so it's not really

_unusually_ small (in recent kernels, 4.1, 4.3, 4.5, 4.7 and now 4.11

all had about the same number of commits in the merge window).

It _does_ feel like there was more stuff that I was asked to pull than

was in linux-next. That always happens, but seems to have happened

more now than usually. Comparing to the linux-next tree at the time of

the 4.10 release, almost 18% of the non-merge commits were not in

Linux-next. That seems higher than usual, although I guess Stephen

Rothwell has actual numbers from past merges.

Now, about a quarter of the patches that weren't in linux-next do end

up having the same patch ID as something that was, so some of it was

due to just rebasing. But still - we have about 13% of the merge

window that wasn't in linux-next when 4.10 was released.

Looking at the sources of that, there's a few different classes:

- fixes.

This is obviously ok and inevitable. I don't expect everything to

have been in linux-next, after all.

- the statx() systen call thing.

Yeah, I'll allow this one too, because quite frankly, the first

version of that patch was posted over six years ago.

- there's the quite noticeable

split-up series

This one was posted and discussed before the merge window, and

needed to be merged late (and even then caused some conflicts). So it

had real reasons for late inclusion.

- a couple of subsystems. drm, Infiniband, watchdog and btrfs stand out.

That last case is what I found rather annoying this merge window.

In particular, if you cannot follow the simple merge window rules

(this whole two-week merge window and linux-next process has been in

place over a decade), at least make the end result look good. Make it

all look easy and problem-free. Make it look like you know what you're

doing, and make damn sure the code was tested exhaustively some other

way.

Because if you bypass the linux-next sanity checks, you had better

have your own sanity checks that you replaced them with. Or you just

need to be _so_ good that nobody minds you bypassing them, and nobody

ever notices your shortcuts.

Saying "screw all the rules and processes we have in place to verify

things", and then sending me crap that doesn't even build for me is

_not_ acceptable.

You people know who you are. Next merge window I will not accept

anything even remotely like that. Things that haven't been in

linux-next will be rejected, and since you're already on my shit-list

you'll get shouted at again.

Linus