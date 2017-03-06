Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux 4.11 RC1

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of March 2017 07:13:55 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Linux 4.11-rc1

    So two weeks have passed, the merge window is over, and 4.11-rc1 has
    been tagged and pushed out.

    This looks like a fairly regular release. It's on the smallish side,
    but mainly just compared to 4.9 and 4.10 - so it's not really
    _unusually_ small (in recent kernels, 4.1, 4.3, 4.5, 4.7 and now 4.11
    all had about the same number of commits in the merge window).

    It _does_ feel like there was more stuff that I was asked to pull than
    was in linux-next. That always happens, but seems to have happened
    more now than usually. Comparing to the linux-next tree at the time of
    the 4.10 release, almost 18% of the non-merge commits were not in
    Linux-next. That seems higher than usual, although I guess Stephen
    Rothwell has actual numbers from past merges.

    Now, about a quarter of the patches that weren't in linux-next do end
    up having the same patch ID as something that was, so some of it was
    due to just rebasing. But still - we have about 13% of the merge
    window that wasn't in linux-next when 4.10 was released.

    Looking at the sources of that, there's a few different classes:

    - fixes.

    This is obviously ok and inevitable. I don't expect everything to
    have been in linux-next, after all.

    - the statx() systen call thing.

    Yeah, I'll allow this one too, because quite frankly, the first
    version of that patch was posted over six years ago.

    - there's the quite noticeable
    split-up series

    This one was posted and discussed before the merge window, and
    needed to be merged late (and even then caused some conflicts). So it
    had real reasons for late inclusion.

    - a couple of subsystems. drm, Infiniband, watchdog and btrfs stand out.

    That last case is what I found rather annoying this merge window.

    In particular, if you cannot follow the simple merge window rules
    (this whole two-week merge window and linux-next process has been in
    place over a decade), at least make the end result look good. Make it
    all look easy and problem-free. Make it look like you know what you're
    doing, and make damn sure the code was tested exhaustively some other
    way.

    Because if you bypass the linux-next sanity checks, you had better
    have your own sanity checks that you replaced them with. Or you just
    need to be _so_ good that nobody minds you bypassing them, and nobody
    ever notices your shortcuts.

    Saying "screw all the rules and processes we have in place to verify
    things", and then sending me crap that doesn't even build for me is
    _not_ acceptable.

    You people know who you are. Next merge window I will not accept
    anything even remotely like that. Things that haven't been in
    linux-next will be rejected, and since you're already on my shit-list
    you'll get shouted at again.

    Linus

  • Linus Torvalds Announces the First Release Candidate of Linux Kernel 4.11

    Just a few moments ago, Linus Torvalds announced the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) development build of the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel series, which users can download, compile, and test on their GNU/Linux distributions.

  • Linux 4.11-rc1 Kernel Released

    Linus Torvalds has announced the first test release of the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel.

    Torvalds' release announcement that just hit the mailing list mostly talks about the size of the merges and a fair amount of material that was merged but hadn't been staged in linux-next, upsetting him some. Beginning with Linux 4.12, Linus will become more strict about seeing that big changes be staged in linux-next for testing.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Proprietary Software Traps

  • Using proprietary services to develop open source software [Ed: never a good idea. Microsoft attempts to lock in FOSS developers this way.]
    It is now pretty well accepted that open source is a superior way of producing software. Almost everyone is doing open source these days. In particular, the ability for users to look under the hood and make changes results in tools that are better adapted to their workflows. It reduces the cost and risk of finding yourself locked in with a vendor in an unbalanced relationship. It contributes to a virtuous circle of continuous improvement, blurring the lines between consumers and producers. It enables everyone to remix and invent new things. It adds up to the common human knowledge.
  • Why doesn't Microsoft just give up on Skype for Linux? [Ed: because Microsoft wants to spy on (record) everyone?]
    Microsoft released a beta client of Skype for Linux last week but even basic problems with the alpha client — which was around much longer than an alpha client should be — still appear to be dogging the software. Every time a new release takes place, I give it a twirl to see what, if anything, has changed.
  • What's new in the Skype for Linux beta
  • Skype Lite Gets Brings Kannada Language Support, Skype for Linux Moves to Beta
  • Spotify on Fedora 25 using Flatpak
    Spotify is a great application where the web version just isn't as useful as the Desktop app. Spotify has a debian installer and no support for rpm distros, typically we'd be SOL on Fedora. But with flatpak it's easy to install Spotify on platforms like Fedora, CentOS, Ubuntu, etc without deb or rpm!

Top 4 JavaScipt code editors

JavaScript is everywhere, and its ubiquitous presence on the web is undeniable. Every app uses it in one form or another. And any developer who is serious about the web should learn JavaScript. If you already know it, be sure to continue learning new frameworks, libraries, and tools, because JavaScript is a living, evolving language. The JavaScript community has a great open source environment, and that has led to some excellent open source JavaScript IDEs (Integrated Development Environments). The open source movement is strong, and there are many IDEs that you can use to code your JavaScript program. Read more

Collabora's Focus on Advancing the Performance of Open Source Graphics in Linux

Collabora's Mark Filion is informing Softpedia about some of the latest developments the company has been working on to improve graphics support in the open source Mesa 3D Graphics Library, as well as the Wayland and Weston technologies. Read more Also: Mesa 17.0.1 Adds Better Support for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth," Other Games

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6