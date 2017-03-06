Games for GNU/Linux
id Tech 4 / Doom 3 Is Being Rewritten In Ada
For fans of the Ada programming language, id Tech 4 / Doom 3 is being rewritten by an open-source enthusiast in this structured, statically-typed language.
AdaDoom3 is an effort to rewrite Doom 3's code-base in Ada. The id-Tech-4-BFG open-source code-base is being used as the starting point. Planned goals are Doom 3 BFG level loading support, native ports for SDL, Xbox 360 controller support, multi-monitor windowing, working multi-player, and more.
A look at how much RAM you might need as a Linux gamer
I had a chat on reddit about RAM use and it inspired me to check out multiple games to see just how much RAM you should be looking to have as a Linux gamer. Part of my thought pattern here is that I tend to leave a bunch of applications open when gaming (Discord, Telegram, IRC, Chrome) and I imagined other people did too. So I wondered: Just how much RAM will games use up and is 8GB still okay for now?
Roguelite action rpg 'Unexplored' will come to Linux after the Mac build
I like the simplistic art style, makes it look quite inviting for sure. Looks like a game that's easy to get into, but likely hard to master.
More in Tux Machines
today's howtos
Proprietary Software Traps
Top 4 JavaScipt code editors
JavaScript is everywhere, and its ubiquitous presence on the web is undeniable. Every app uses it in one form or another. And any developer who is serious about the web should learn JavaScript. If you already know it, be sure to continue learning new frameworks, libraries, and tools, because JavaScript is a living, evolving language. The JavaScript community has a great open source environment, and that has led to some excellent open source JavaScript IDEs (Integrated Development Environments). The open source movement is strong, and there are many IDEs that you can use to code your JavaScript program.
Collabora's Focus on Advancing the Performance of Open Source Graphics in Linux
Collabora's Mark Filion is informing Softpedia about some of the latest developments the company has been working on to improve graphics support in the open source Mesa 3D Graphics Library, as well as the Wayland and Weston technologies. Also: Mesa 17.0.1 Adds Better Support for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth," Other Games
