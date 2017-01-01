Release Notes for siduction 2017.1.0
Today we are proud to release siduction 2017.1.0 with the flavours KDE, LXQt, GNOME, Cinnamon, MATE, XFCE, LXDE, Xorg and noX. The fact that Debian is in deep freeze for Debian 9 »Stretch« allows us to release the whole stack. As I posted before not too long ago, we planned the release before going to CLT-Conference on 11./12. of March, and voila – here it is.
The released images are a snapshot of Debian unstable, that also goes by the name of Sid, from 2017-05-03. They are enhanced with some useful packages and scripts, a brand new installer and a custom patched version of the linux-kernel 4.10, accompanied by X-Server 1.19.2-1 and systemd 232-19.
