OSS
  • Automotive supply chain and Open Source: a personal view

    The automotive industry has treated software like any other component, as part of the traditional, well structured and highly controlled supply chain. Tier-1's has been providing software to car auto-makers for some years now and both together have done what they have could to prevent consumers or downstream players in the supply chain from manipulating it, improving it, customising it nor from adapting it. It didn't matter if the software was Open Source or not, they have treated it as if it was proprietary, promoting locked-in practices. Only very few stakeholders with the right kind of agreement could manipulate it in a very limited way. Consumers and third parties didn't have a say.

    [...]

    I do not believe automakers will be able to achieve that same level of control being only a Open Source consumers in a connected world, by restricting access to your platform to anybody but those who are part of your supply chain. not even if they become Open Source contributors. And no, the Android model does not apply to a single hardware (car) vendor.

    I am obviously no guru so take all this as nothing but a personal opinion from an Open Source geek. But if you think it is feasable for an automaker to achive similar levels of control with Open Source based platforms than Google or Apple has over their ecosystems in the mobile industry, I think you are at least as crazy as you claim I am.

  • The OpenStack Summit is returning to Vancouver in May 2018

    Back by popular demand, the OpenStack Summit is returning to Vancouver, Canada from May 21-24, 2018. Registration, sponsorship opportunities and more information for the 17th OpenStack Summit will be available in the upcoming months.

  • Speed of GNU/Linux Web Browsers

    The reason I gave up on Chrome was that it got a big share of its speed by preloading pages.

  • Bouncing Back To Private Clouds With OpenStack

    There is an adage, not quite yet old, suggesting that compute is free but storage is not. Perhaps a more accurate and, as far as public clouds are concerned, apt adaptation of this saying might be that computing and storage are free, and so are inbound networking within a region, but moving data across regions in a public cloud is brutally expensive, and it is even more costly spanning regions.

  • Reflections on the first OpenStack Project Teams Gathering
  • Improved container support, PTG recap, and more OpenStack news

    Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.

  • A WebAssembly Back-End For The GNU Toolchain

    The WebAssembly efforts so far have been centered around making use of the LLVM compiler infrastructure, but now there are patches for providing partial WASM support atop the GNU toolchain.

Proprietary Software Traps

  • Using proprietary services to develop open source software [Ed: never a good idea. Microsoft attempts to lock in FOSS developers this way.]
    It is now pretty well accepted that open source is a superior way of producing software. Almost everyone is doing open source these days. In particular, the ability for users to look under the hood and make changes results in tools that are better adapted to their workflows. It reduces the cost and risk of finding yourself locked in with a vendor in an unbalanced relationship. It contributes to a virtuous circle of continuous improvement, blurring the lines between consumers and producers. It enables everyone to remix and invent new things. It adds up to the common human knowledge.
  • Why doesn't Microsoft just give up on Skype for Linux? [Ed: because Microsoft wants to spy on (record) everyone?]
    Microsoft released a beta client of Skype for Linux last week but even basic problems with the alpha client — which was around much longer than an alpha client should be — still appear to be dogging the software. Every time a new release takes place, I give it a twirl to see what, if anything, has changed.
  • What's new in the Skype for Linux beta
  • Skype Lite Gets Brings Kannada Language Support, Skype for Linux Moves to Beta
  • Spotify on Fedora 25 using Flatpak
    Spotify is a great application where the web version just isn't as useful as the Desktop app. Spotify has a debian installer and no support for rpm distros, typically we'd be SOL on Fedora. But with flatpak it's easy to install Spotify on platforms like Fedora, CentOS, Ubuntu, etc without deb or rpm!

Top 4 JavaScipt code editors

JavaScript is everywhere, and its ubiquitous presence on the web is undeniable. Every app uses it in one form or another. And any developer who is serious about the web should learn JavaScript. If you already know it, be sure to continue learning new frameworks, libraries, and tools, because JavaScript is a living, evolving language. The JavaScript community has a great open source environment, and that has led to some excellent open source JavaScript IDEs (Integrated Development Environments). The open source movement is strong, and there are many IDEs that you can use to code your JavaScript program. Read more

Collabora's Focus on Advancing the Performance of Open Source Graphics in Linux

Collabora's Mark Filion is informing Softpedia about some of the latest developments the company has been working on to improve graphics support in the open source Mesa 3D Graphics Library, as well as the Wayland and Weston technologies. Read more Also: Mesa 17.0.1 Adds Better Support for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth," Other Games

