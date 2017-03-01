OSS Leftovers
-
Automotive supply chain and Open Source: a personal view
The automotive industry has treated software like any other component, as part of the traditional, well structured and highly controlled supply chain. Tier-1's has been providing software to car auto-makers for some years now and both together have done what they have could to prevent consumers or downstream players in the supply chain from manipulating it, improving it, customising it nor from adapting it. It didn't matter if the software was Open Source or not, they have treated it as if it was proprietary, promoting locked-in practices. Only very few stakeholders with the right kind of agreement could manipulate it in a very limited way. Consumers and third parties didn't have a say.
[...]
I do not believe automakers will be able to achieve that same level of control being only a Open Source consumers in a connected world, by restricting access to your platform to anybody but those who are part of your supply chain. not even if they become Open Source contributors. And no, the Android model does not apply to a single hardware (car) vendor.
I am obviously no guru so take all this as nothing but a personal opinion from an Open Source geek. But if you think it is feasable for an automaker to achive similar levels of control with Open Source based platforms than Google or Apple has over their ecosystems in the mobile industry, I think you are at least as crazy as you claim I am.
-
The OpenStack Summit is returning to Vancouver in May 2018
Back by popular demand, the OpenStack Summit is returning to Vancouver, Canada from May 21-24, 2018. Registration, sponsorship opportunities and more information for the 17th OpenStack Summit will be available in the upcoming months.
-
Speed of GNU/Linux Web Browsers
The reason I gave up on Chrome was that it got a big share of its speed by preloading pages.
-
Bouncing Back To Private Clouds With OpenStack
There is an adage, not quite yet old, suggesting that compute is free but storage is not. Perhaps a more accurate and, as far as public clouds are concerned, apt adaptation of this saying might be that computing and storage are free, and so are inbound networking within a region, but moving data across regions in a public cloud is brutally expensive, and it is even more costly spanning regions.
-
Reflections on the first OpenStack Project Teams Gathering
-
Improved container support, PTG recap, and more OpenStack news
Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
-
A WebAssembly Back-End For The GNU Toolchain
The WebAssembly efforts so far have been centered around making use of the LLVM compiler infrastructure, but now there are patches for providing partial WASM support atop the GNU toolchain.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Proprietary Software Traps
Top 4 JavaScipt code editors
JavaScript is everywhere, and its ubiquitous presence on the web is undeniable. Every app uses it in one form or another. And any developer who is serious about the web should learn JavaScript. If you already know it, be sure to continue learning new frameworks, libraries, and tools, because JavaScript is a living, evolving language. The JavaScript community has a great open source environment, and that has led to some excellent open source JavaScript IDEs (Integrated Development Environments). The open source movement is strong, and there are many IDEs that you can use to code your JavaScript program.
Collabora's Focus on Advancing the Performance of Open Source Graphics in Linux
Collabora's Mark Filion is informing Softpedia about some of the latest developments the company has been working on to improve graphics support in the open source Mesa 3D Graphics Library, as well as the Wayland and Weston technologies. Also: Mesa 17.0.1 Adds Better Support for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth," Other Games
Recent comments
5 days 13 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 15 hours ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
21 weeks 2 days ago