Interviewing Thomas Pfeiffer, member of the Board of Directors of KDE e.V.
We asked Thomas Pfeiffer (member of the Board of Directors of KDE e.V.) some questions about the KDE Community ongoing projects and future plans.
Also: KDevelop 5.0.4 Open-Source IDE Released with over 60 Improvements and Bug Fixes
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Proprietary Software Traps
Top 4 JavaScipt code editors
JavaScript is everywhere, and its ubiquitous presence on the web is undeniable. Every app uses it in one form or another. And any developer who is serious about the web should learn JavaScript. If you already know it, be sure to continue learning new frameworks, libraries, and tools, because JavaScript is a living, evolving language. The JavaScript community has a great open source environment, and that has led to some excellent open source JavaScript IDEs (Integrated Development Environments). The open source movement is strong, and there are many IDEs that you can use to code your JavaScript program.
Collabora's Focus on Advancing the Performance of Open Source Graphics in Linux
Collabora's Mark Filion is informing Softpedia about some of the latest developments the company has been working on to improve graphics support in the open source Mesa 3D Graphics Library, as well as the Wayland and Weston technologies. Also: Mesa 17.0.1 Adds Better Support for "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth," Other Games
Recent comments
5 days 13 hours ago
1 week 22 hours ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 15 hours ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
21 weeks 2 days ago