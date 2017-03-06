Review: The Endless Mission One is a gorgeous Linux-powered desktop with a tempting price tag

Companies that exclusively manufacture Linux computers are few and far between. The few that exist tend to focus on the “prosumer” or developer market niche. Endless, however, has tread a different path. The San Francisco-based manufacturer is known for its quirky line of affordable machines, all running its own bespoke Linux-based operating system, Endless OS. Announced at CES earlier this year, the Endless Mission One is the latest in the company’s burgeoning stable of computers. And compared to the rest of Endless’ lineup, it’s a bit of an aberration.

Greenland’s public records system will be open source

Greenland’s next generation public records system is being built as open source. Last autumn, a contract was awarded to Denmark’s Magenta, an open source IT specialist, the company announced in January.

Munich might still stick to Linux agreement

The poster child for the use of Linux by government authorities, the City of Munich, might stick to its commitment to the operating system after all. There had been ructions in Munich over whether its move to Linux had been such a good idea and if it had saved as much as it thought it had. Most media have reported that a final call was made to halt the LiMux and switch back to Microsoft software, but the Free Software Foundation Europe says this is fake news.