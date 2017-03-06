Low-cost COM/baseboard combo taps power-sipping -A5 SoC
MYIR’s Linux 4.1 driven, $49 “MYC-JA5D2X” COM offers a Cortex-A5 SAMA5D2 SoC and -40 to 85°C support, and is available as part of a $129 development kit.
MYIR’s SODIMM-style, 200-pin MYC-JA5D2X module has the same 67.6 x 45mm dimensions as its MYC-JA5D4X computer-on-module, and similarly runs Linux on an Cortex-A5 based Atmel SAMA5 SoC. Instead of tapping the SAMA5D42 or SAMA5D44, however, the MYC-JA5D2X moves to the newer, more power efficient SAMA5D2.
