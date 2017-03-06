Security News
-
Third-Party Vendor Issues Temporary Patch for Windows GDI Vulnerability [Ed: Microsoft is so negligent when it comes to patching that some random companies out there attempt to patch binaries]
A vulnerability discovered by Google Project Zero security researchers and left without a patch by Microsoft received a temporary fix from third-party security vendor ACROS Security.
The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2017-0038, is a bug in Windows GDI (Graphics Device Interface), a library that Windows uses to process graphics and formatted text, for both the video display and when sending data to local printers.
According to Google researchers, attackers could leverage malformed EMF files to expose data found in the victim's memory, which can then be leveraged to bypass ASLR protection and execute code on the user's computer.
-
HackerOne opens up bug bounties to open source
HackerOne is bringing bug hunting and software testing to open source developers to help make open source software more secure and safer to use.
A lot of modern tools and technologies depend on open source software, so a security flaw can wind up having a widespread impact -- the Heartbleed flaw in OpenSSL, for example. Many open source projects still rely on the "thousand eyes" concept when it comes to software security -- that anyone being able to see the source code means defects are found and fixed faster. While it's true to some extent, it doesn't apply if no one is actually looking at the code, as we've learned repeatedly over the past few years.
-
WordPress 4.7.3 Security and Maintenance Release
WordPress 4.7.3 is now available. This is a security release for all previous versions and we strongly encourage you to update your sites immediately.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 days 20 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 22 hours ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago