MontaVista updates CGX Linux distro for 5G and IoT
MontaVista has upgraded its Yocto Project based Carrier Grade eXpress embedded Linux distro to add 5G, IoT, and NFV technology.
Cavium-owned MontaVista Software has advanced its Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) Linux development platform to version 2.2 with features aimed at 5G, NFV, and IoT. The two-year old CGX is a somewhat scaled down, easier to use version of Carrier Grade Edition Linux, and it’s similarly registered for the Linux Foundation’s Carrier Grade Linux 5.0. However, it has a broader audience than CGE’s high-end networking focus, and offers an option for a minimal build aimed at the Internet of Things.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 days 20 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 22 hours ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago