9 Reasons to Contribute to an Open Source Project

OSS

More individuals and organizations than ever before are contributing to open source projects. According to the Black Duck 10th Annual Future of Open Source Survey, "65 percent of companies are contributing to open source projects, up from 63 percent in 2015." In addition, 67 percent of enterprises actively encourage their staff to work on open source projects.

Similarly, the most recent report on Who Writes Linux found that 5,062 developers had contributed to the open source operating system in the past 15 months, and since 2005, 13,594 developers have written code for the project.

Debian-Based siduction 2017.1.0 OS Gets Linux Kernel 4.10, Drops 32-bit Support

To kick off the new year, the developers of the Debian-based siduction GNU/Linux distribution have announced the release and immediate availability of version 2017.1.0.

Important Linux Kernel Security Patch Released for CentOS 7, Update Now

An important Linux kernel security patch has been released today, March 6, 2017, for users of the CentOS 7 operating system series, addressing a total of four vulnerabilities discovered recently.

MontaVista updates CGX Linux distro for 5G and IoT

MontaVista has upgraded its Yocto Project based Carrier Grade eXpress embedded Linux distro to add 5G, IoT, and NFV technology. Cavium-owned MontaVista Software has advanced its Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) Linux development platform to version 2.2 with features aimed at 5G, NFV, and IoT. The two-year old CGX is a somewhat scaled down, easier to use version of Carrier Grade Edition Linux, and it's similarly registered for the Linux Foundation's Carrier Grade Linux 5.0. However, it has a broader audience than CGE's high-end networking focus, and offers an option for a minimal build aimed at the Internet of Things.

Security News

  • Third-Party Vendor Issues Temporary Patch for Windows GDI Vulnerability [Ed: Microsoft is so negligent when it comes to patching that some random companies out there attempt to patch binaries]
    A vulnerability discovered by Google Project Zero security researchers and left without a patch by Microsoft received a temporary fix from third-party security vendor ACROS Security. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2017-0038, is a bug in Windows GDI (Graphics Device Interface), a library that Windows uses to process graphics and formatted text, for both the video display and when sending data to local printers. According to Google researchers, attackers could leverage malformed EMF files to expose data found in the victim's memory, which can then be leveraged to bypass ASLR protection and execute code on the user's computer.
  • HackerOne opens up bug bounties to open source
    HackerOne is bringing bug hunting and software testing to open source developers to help make open source software more secure and safer to use. A lot of modern tools and technologies depend on open source software, so a security flaw can wind up having a widespread impact -- the Heartbleed flaw in OpenSSL, for example. Many open source projects still rely on the "thousand eyes" concept when it comes to software security -- that anyone being able to see the source code means defects are found and fixed faster. While it's true to some extent, it doesn't apply if no one is actually looking at the code, as we've learned repeatedly over the past few years.
  • WordPress 4.7.3 Security and Maintenance Release
    WordPress 4.7.3 is now available. This is a security release for all previous versions and we strongly encourage you to update your sites immediately.

