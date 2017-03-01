Best Linux distros
While it may not be as popular as Windows or MacOS, Linux is often the operating system of choice for those in the know. A combination of power and versatility has made Linux a firm favourite among developers and self-professed tech geeks over the years.
Contrary to popular belief, however, you don't need to be a programmer or a lifelong tech head to start using Linux. Most of the more popular distros are exceedingly easy to use, with heaps of documentation and guides available online. Best of all, Linux is classed as 'open source' software, meaning that it's completely free!
Debian-Based siduction 2017.1.0 OS Gets Linux Kernel 4.10, Drops 32-bit Support
To kick off the new year, the developers of the Debian-based siduction GNU/Linux distribution have announced the release and immediate availability of version 2017.1.0.
Important Linux Kernel Security Patch Released for CentOS 7, Update Now
An important Linux kernel security patch has been released today, March 6, 2017, for users of the CentOS 7 operating system series, addressing a total of four vulnerabilities discovered recently.
MontaVista updates CGX Linux distro for 5G and IoT
MontaVista has upgraded its Yocto Project based Carrier Grade eXpress embedded Linux distro to add 5G, IoT, and NFV technology. Cavium-owned MontaVista Software has advanced its Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) Linux development platform to version 2.2 with features aimed at 5G, NFV, and IoT. The two-year old CGX is a somewhat scaled down, easier to use version of Carrier Grade Edition Linux, and it’s similarly registered for the Linux Foundation’s Carrier Grade Linux 5.0. However, it has a broader audience than CGE’s high-end networking focus, and offers an option for a minimal build aimed at the Internet of Things.
