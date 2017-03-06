Android Leftovers
Why Android 2.0 won't save the smartwatch
Over the past few months, there has been a discussion among tech gurus about whether the smartwatch, so hyped a few years ago, is doomed. Optimists can point to the success of the Apple Watch, which dominated the smartwatch market in the 2016 4Q as it accounted for half of smartwatch sales and over 75 percent of revenue. Pessimists can point to the fall of smartwatch startup Pebble, Fitbit, and other manufacturers’ ongoing struggles, and observe that many people still are uncertain about what a smartwatch is for.
The future of the smartwatch may be up for debate. But the Android Wear 2.0 software, which was supposed to be a big competitor against the Apple Watch, is not going to move the needle one way or the other. Android Wear 2.0 is an improvement compared to its previous version, but it is not enough and there are problems with the two watches it will be on. The smartwatch is going to live and die not on Android, but on Apple as well as its competitors’ ability to distinguish itself by going into specific niches.
Turkey Is Latest to Investigate Google's Android Bundling Requirements
The focus of the investigation is on whether the practice unfairly prevents other developers from getting their apps on Android handsets.
The government in Turkey has become the latest to open an investigation into Google’s business practices.
The Turkish Competition Authority on Monday said it will examine whether Google’s application bundling requirements for Android handset makers are consistent with the country’s fair competition rules.
Another painful reminder of Android’s most infuriating problem
That’s right, it’ll be two years before the majority of Android phones gain access to some version of Android 7, and by then Android 9 will have been released. According to Google’s own data, the most common version of Android right now is Android Lollipop, which was first released two years ago back in 2014. Meanwhile, the six-month-old Android Nougat is currently installed on a whopping 1.2% of active Android devices.
Verizon is now pushing Android Nougat to its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge
Here's when the LG G4 and V10 will get Android 7.0 Nougat
March 2017 Android security updates now available for Pixel and Nexus devices
Android Studio 2.3 Brings Build Cache, Improved Constraint Layout, and More
From Android Market to Google Play: a brief history of the Play Store
Best Linux distros
While it may not be as popular as Windows or MacOS, Linux is often the operating system of choice for those in the know. A combination of power and versatility has made Linux a firm favourite among developers and self-professed tech geeks over the years. Contrary to popular belief, however, you don't need to be a programmer or a lifelong tech head to start using Linux. Most of the more popular distros are exceedingly easy to use, with heaps of documentation and guides available online. Best of all, Linux is classed as 'open source' software, meaning that it's completely free!
Getting Started with LibreOffice 5.2 Official Guide Now Available for Download
The Document Foundation’s Documentation Team was pleased to announce today, March 6, 2017, the general and immediate availability of an updated Getting Started with LibreOffice.
9 Reasons to Contribute to an Open Source Project
More individuals and organizations than ever before are contributing to open source projects. According to the Black Duck 10th Annual Future of Open Source Survey, "65 percent of companies are contributing to open source projects, up from 63 percent in 2015." In addition, 67 percent of enterprises actively encourage their staff to work on open source projects. Similarly, the most recent report on Who Writes Linux found that 5,062 developers had contributed to the open source operating system in the past 15 months, and since 2005, 13,594 developers have written code for the project.
