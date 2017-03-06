Over the past few months, there has been a discussion among tech gurus about whether the smartwatch, so hyped a few years ago, is doomed. Optimists can point to the success of the Apple Watch, which dominated the smartwatch market in the 2016 4Q as it accounted for half of smartwatch sales and over 75 percent of revenue. Pessimists can point to the fall of smartwatch startup Pebble, Fitbit, and other manufacturers’ ongoing struggles, and observe that many people still are uncertain about what a smartwatch is for.

The future of the smartwatch may be up for debate. But the Android Wear 2.0 software, which was supposed to be a big competitor against the Apple Watch, is not going to move the needle one way or the other. Android Wear 2.0 is an improvement compared to its previous version, but it is not enough and there are problems with the two watches it will be on. The smartwatch is going to live and die not on Android, but on Apple as well as its competitors’ ability to distinguish itself by going into specific niches.