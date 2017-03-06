Red Hat News
Red Hat expert: OpenStack May Not Be As Complex As You Think
OpenStack is perhaps best known for its complexity. It’s not a single open source project but a framework meant to contain several projects with the different pieces able to work together. Different teams are working, each at their own pace, on each subsystem.
There's Cinder for block storage and Swift for object storage, Quantum for networking and Nova for compute. There's also Keystone for identity management and Glance for system image management, along with Horizon for dashboard monitoring information.
Red Hat helps enterprises embrace DevOps at scale
Red Hat has announced the general availability of Ansible Tower 3.1, the latest version of its enterprise-grade, agentless automation platform.
HPE, Red Hat collaborate to offer more choices for NFV deployments
Red Hat 2017 Women in Open Source Awards finalists
The 2017 Women in Open Source Awards seek to honour women who make important contributions to open source projects and communities, or make innovative use of open source technology. Voting closes today, 6 March 2017.
Today Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.
Average Brokerage Rating Of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)
Performance of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Compared to Index
Large Buying Action and Inflow of Money Witnessed in Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Android Leftovers
Best Linux distros
While it may not be as popular as Windows or MacOS, Linux is often the operating system of choice for those in the know. A combination of power and versatility has made Linux a firm favourite among developers and self-professed tech geeks over the years. Contrary to popular belief, however, you don't need to be a programmer or a lifelong tech head to start using Linux. Most of the more popular distros are exceedingly easy to use, with heaps of documentation and guides available online. Best of all, Linux is classed as 'open source' software, meaning that it's completely free!
Getting Started with LibreOffice 5.2 Official Guide Now Available for Download
The Document Foundation’s Documentation Team was pleased to announce today, March 6, 2017, the general and immediate availability of an updated Getting Started with LibreOffice.
9 Reasons to Contribute to an Open Source Project
More individuals and organizations than ever before are contributing to open source projects. According to the Black Duck 10th Annual Future of Open Source Survey, "65 percent of companies are contributing to open source projects, up from 63 percent in 2015." In addition, 67 percent of enterprises actively encourage their staff to work on open source projects. Similarly, the most recent report on Who Writes Linux found that 5,062 developers had contributed to the open source operating system in the past 15 months, and since 2005, 13,594 developers have written code for the project.
