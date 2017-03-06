OpenStack is perhaps best known for its complexity. It’s not a single open source project but a framework meant to contain several projects with the different pieces able to work together. Different teams are working, each at their own pace, on each subsystem.

There's Cinder for block storage and Swift for object storage, Quantum for networking and Nova for compute. There's also Keystone for identity management and Glance for system image management, along with Horizon for dashboard monitoring information.