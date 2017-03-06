Linux and other open source projects are changing the world. If you don't believe it, just think of Android -- the most used mobile operating system is a Linux distro. Not to mention, many consumer products license open source code. Heck, even major companies like Microsoft and Apple are embracing open source nowadays.

Today, VMware shows its commitment to the open source community by becoming a Linux Foundation Gold Member. The company joins many other successful companies at that level, such as Facebook, Toshiba, and Toyota, to name a few.