Serial GPL Violator VMware Pays Linux Foundation
VMware Becomes Linux Foundation Gold Member, Pledging Increased Support for Open Source Development
VMware affirms its open source commitment by becoming Gold Linux Foundation member
Linux and other open source projects are changing the world. If you don't believe it, just think of Android -- the most used mobile operating system is a Linux distro. Not to mention, many consumer products license open source code. Heck, even major companies like Microsoft and Apple are embracing open source nowadays.
Today, VMware shows its commitment to the open source community by becoming a Linux Foundation Gold Member. The company joins many other successful companies at that level, such as Facebook, Toshiba, and Toyota, to name a few.
